What is a star code in Roblox? 

Roblox offers a feature called a "star code" that allows players to donate to content producers by entering their specific star code during in-game purchases. Once accepted, creators will receive a special code to share with their audience. Content creators can apply to join the scheme.

5% of the transaction will be given to the creator who owns the code when a player enters it during a purchase. By doing so, the latter may continue to enjoy their favorite Roblox content while supporting their beloved creators.

It's crucial to understand that applying a Star Code does not impact how much a player pays for something or how much Robux they get in return. It merely transfers a share of the profit to the author of the original content whose code was used.

Surprise your favorite content creator with a star code in Roblox

Here are the steps to log in and use the star code in Roblox:

Open the Roblox website (www.roblox.com) in your web browser and click on the "Sign In" button in the upper right corner of the screen.

Enter your username and password, then click the "Log In" button.

Once logged in, click the "Robux" button in the top menu bar.

Select the amount of Robux you wish to purchase and click the "Continue" button.

On the next screen, you will see an option "Click here to add a Star code." Enter the Star Code of the content creator you wish to support in the text box and click the "Add" button.

After you have applied the Star Code, you will see a message confirming it. The Robux will be added to your account after you complete the normal payment process.

Content creators linked to a star code will be notified on their earnings dashboard when you use that code to make a Roblox purchase. The amount of Robux you purchased using their promo code and the commission they received will be displayed in this notification.

Roblox star code list

KreekCraft @KreekCraft Remember to use Star Code "RealKreek" because y'all can't use any other ones 🤗 Remember to use Star Code "RealKreek" because y'all can't use any other ones 🤗❤️

Here is a list of 50 content creators and their star codes to get players started:

Baxtrix – Baxtrix IBella – Bella ValenLatina – ValenStar Fnatic – iifnatik Z00LD – Z00LDYT CaptainTate21 – Captain Linkmon99 – Linkmon99 Chocoblox – Chocoblox Princess Royale – Princess iBugou – iBugou TrafTheOpest – Opest MyUsernamesThis – Bacon MoFlare – Moflare MathFacter360 – Math TapWater – Tap Kindly Keyin Star – Keyin Leah Ashe – LeahAshe Lawlieet 20 – Lawlieet20 Matsbxb – Mats SD Mittens – SDMittens GallantGaming – Gallant Alex – Crafted Fishy – Fishy Roof – roof ZulyYT – ZulyYT GoingLimited – GOING PeetahBread – Peetah Tapparay – Tapparay JD – JD Notive – Notive GamingWithKev – GWKFamily Rektway – rektway TheLaughingUnicorn – Kristie The Frustrated Gamer – TFG grace k – gracek Inemafoo – Inemafoo Nicole Maffi – Maffi Ashleyosity – Ashley CatFer – CatFer Evanbear1 – EB1 AnielicA – AnielicA S_Viper – viper Tex HS – TexHS 3SB Games – 3sb Stevebloxian – Steve Denis – Denis ScriptedMatt – Scripted TheEvilShark – animal Danny Jesden – Danny ItzVexo – ItzVexo

YouTubers and other content creators post their star codes on their social media platforms, where they are usually pinned.

