What is a star code in Roblox? 

Roblox offers a feature called a "star code" that allows players to donate to content producers by entering their specific star code during in-game purchases. Once accepted, creators will receive a special code to share with their audience. Content creators can apply to join the scheme.
5% of the transaction will be given to the creator who owns the code when a player enters it during a purchase. By doing so, the latter may continue to enjoy their favorite Roblox content while supporting their beloved creators.
It's crucial to understand that applying a Star Code does not impact how much a player pays for something or how much Robux they get in return. It merely transfers a share of the profit to the author of the original content whose code was used.
Surprise your favorite content creator with a star code in Roblox
Here are the steps to log in and use the star code in Roblox:
- Open the Roblox website (www.roblox.com) in your web browser and click on the "Sign In" button in the upper right corner of the screen.
- Enter your username and password, then click the "Log In" button.
- Once logged in, click the "Robux" button in the top menu bar.
- Select the amount of Robux you wish to purchase and click the "Continue" button.
- On the next screen, you will see an option "Click here to add a Star code." Enter the Star Code of the content creator you wish to support in the text box and click the "Add" button.
- After you have applied the Star Code, you will see a message confirming it. The Robux will be added to your account after you complete the normal payment process.
Content creators linked to a star code will be notified on their earnings dashboard when you use that code to make a Roblox purchase. The amount of Robux you purchased using their promo code and the commission they received will be displayed in this notification.
Roblox star code list
Here is a list of 50 content creators and their star codes to get players started:
- Baxtrix – Baxtrix
- IBella – Bella
- ValenLatina – ValenStar
YouTubers and other content creators post their star codes on their social media platforms, where they are usually pinned.