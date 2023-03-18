Create

What is a star code in Roblox? 

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Mar 18, 2023 05:12 IST
Gift Robux to your favorite Roblox video star (Image via Sportskeeda)
Roblox offers a feature called a "star code" that allows players to donate to content producers by entering their specific star code during in-game purchases. Once accepted, creators will receive a special code to share with their audience. Content creators can apply to join the scheme.

5% of the transaction will be given to the creator who owns the code when a player enters it during a purchase. By doing so, the latter may continue to enjoy their favorite Roblox content while supporting their beloved creators.

It's crucial to understand that applying a Star Code does not impact how much a player pays for something or how much Robux they get in return. It merely transfers a share of the profit to the author of the original content whose code was used.

Surprise your favorite content creator with a star code in Roblox

Here are the steps to log in and use the star code in Roblox:

  • Open the Roblox website (www.roblox.com) in your web browser and click on the "Sign In" button in the upper right corner of the screen.
  • Enter your username and password, then click the "Log In" button.
  • Once logged in, click the "Robux" button in the top menu bar.
  • Select the amount of Robux you wish to purchase and click the "Continue" button.
  • On the next screen, you will see an option "Click here to add a Star code." Enter the Star Code of the content creator you wish to support in the text box and click the "Add" button.
  • After you have applied the Star Code, you will see a message confirming it. The Robux will be added to your account after you complete the normal payment process.

Content creators linked to a star code will be notified on their earnings dashboard when you use that code to make a Roblox purchase. The amount of Robux you purchased using their promo code and the commission they received will be displayed in this notification.

Roblox star code list

Here is a list of 50 content creators and their star codes to get players started:

  1. Baxtrix – Baxtrix
  2. IBella – Bella
  3. ValenLatina – ValenStar
  4. Fnatic – iifnatik
  5. Z00LD – Z00LDYT
  6. CaptainTate21 – Captain
  7. Linkmon99 – Linkmon99
  8. Chocoblox – Chocoblox
  9. Princess Royale – Princess
  10. iBugou – iBugou
  11. TrafTheOpest – Opest
  12. MyUsernamesThis – Bacon
  13. MoFlare – Moflare
  14. MathFacter360 – Math
  15. TapWater – Tap
  16. Kindly Keyin Star – Keyin
  17. Leah Ashe – LeahAshe
  18. Lawlieet 20 – Lawlieet20
  19. Matsbxb – Mats
  20. SD Mittens – SDMittens
  21. GallantGaming – Gallant
  22. Alex – Crafted
  23. Fishy – Fishy
  24. Roof – roof
  25. ZulyYT – ZulyYT
  26. GoingLimited – GOING
  27. PeetahBread – Peetah
  28. Tapparay – Tapparay
  29. JD – JD
  30. Notive – Notive
  31. GamingWithKev – GWKFamily
  32. Rektway – rektway
  33. TheLaughingUnicorn – Kristie
  34. The Frustrated Gamer – TFG
  35. grace k – gracek
  36. Inemafoo – Inemafoo
  37. Nicole Maffi – Maffi
  38. Ashleyosity – Ashley
  39. CatFer – CatFer
  40. Evanbear1 – EB1
  41. AnielicA – AnielicA
  42. S_Viper – viper
  43. Tex HS – TexHS
  44. 3SB Games – 3sb
  45. Stevebloxian – Steve
  46. Denis – Denis
  47. ScriptedMatt – Scripted
  48. TheEvilShark – animal
  49. Danny Jesden – Danny
  50. ItzVexo – ItzVexo

YouTubers and other content creators post their star codes on their social media platforms, where they are usually pinned.

