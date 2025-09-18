What is Tralalero Tralala in Steal a Brainrot?

Steal a Brainrot is a Roblox experience that features several brainrot-inspired creations with unique appearances. The Tralalero Tralala is a character that appears as a blue shark but has unusually elongated fins. It is one of the most useful units in this collection simulator, given that it generates a hefty amount of money every second and is also required for reaching a specific Rebirth level.

This guide explains everything you need to know about the Tralalero Tralala character in Steal a Brainrot.

Appearance and stats of Tralalero Tralala in Steal a Brainrot

Tralalero Tralala (Image via Roblox)

In Steal a Brainrot, the Tralalero Tralala has the appearance of a blue shark with three fins. These fins extend to create legs, on which the character wears blue shoes. It has a smile on its face and three black stripes in the middle of its body.

The Tralalero Tralala is of Brainrot God rarity, which is the third-highest in the rarity hierarchy after Secret and OG. Possessing a low spawn rate, it can be purchased from the conveyor belt for 10,000,000 Cash. Players can increase their chances of acquiring this unit by buying the Server Luck gamepass from the Robux Shop.

In its base form, meaning when it does not possess any Traits or Mutations, the Tralalero Tralala earns 50,000 Cash per second. It is lower than most Brainrots of similar rarity, but it is still beneficial for new players who want quick money to get rarer characters from the conveyor belt.

This Brainrot God unit is most desired as it is one of the requirements for performing Rebirth 11. Only those players who have a minimum of 1 trillion Cash and this character in their base can get to the particular Rebirth stage.

Versions of Tralalero Tralala in Steal a Brainrot

An Extinct Tralalero with the Galaxy Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Steal a Brainrot contains different versions of Tralalero Tralala with their own rarities and income rates. A female version of the character, named Tralalita Tralala, was introduced on August 15, 2025. A month later, on September 13, 2025, the Extinct Tralalero was added to the Brainrot roster.

Similar to Tralalero Tralala, the Tralalita Tralala is of Brainrot God rarity. The feminine counterpart of the character is entirely pink in color, has eyelashes, and wears red lipstick. It generates 100,000 Cash every second, which is double the amount earned by Tralalero Tralala.

The Extinct Tralalero is rarer than the aforementioned Brainrots because it belongs to the Secret category. It is a damaged version of the Tralalero Tralala, such that the flesh from its ribs and one of its legs is missing. This rare unit generates 125,000,000 Cash every second, but is only obtainable from the conveyor belt when the Extinct Event is active.

More versions of Tralalero Tralala could be introduced with future updates. They are most likely to possess a higher earnings-per-second than this Brainrot.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the cost of a Tralalero Tralala?

A Tralalero Tralala costs 10,000,000 Cash in this game.

Which is the feminine counterpart of Tralalero Tralala?

The Tralalita Tralala is the feminine version of this Brainrot.

For which Rebirth is Tralalero Tralala essential?

This character is essential for performing Rebirth 11.

