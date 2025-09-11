When is the next 99 Nights in the Forest update (Volcanic Biome Part 1)

The Volcanic Biome is set to arrive in 99 Nights in the Forest. It will replace the snow biome in the next update, potentially introducing new badges, challenges, and enemies for survivalists to conquer. The new biome's extreme heat may also compel players to craft clothing that suits the environment before exploring all the content it has to offer.

The next 99 Nights in the Forest update, titled Volcanic Biome Part 1, will drop on September 13, 2025, at 5 pm UTC. You can click the 'Notify Me' button on the game's event page to be informed about the content's release.

99 Nights in the Forest Volcanic Biome Part 1 release times

Note the release timings for the next update (Image via Roblox)

The Volcanic Biome Part 1 update will release at the following times for major regions across the world:

USA (East) : September 13 at 01:00 pm EST

: September 13 at 01:00 pm EST USA (West) : September 13 at 10:00 am PT

: September 13 at 10:00 am PT Brazil : September 13 at 02:00 pm BRT

: September 13 at 02:00 pm BRT Europe : September 13 at 07:00 pm CET

: September 13 at 07:00 pm CET United Kingdom : September 13 at 06:00 pm BST

: September 13 at 06:00 pm BST South Africa : September 13 at 07:00 pm SAST

: September 13 at 07:00 pm SAST UAE : September 13 at 09:00 pm GST

: September 13 at 09:00 pm GST India : September 13 at 10:30 pm IST

: September 13 at 10:30 pm IST China : September 14 at 01:00 am CST

: September 14 at 01:00 am CST Philippines : September 14 at 01:00 am Manila Time

: September 14 at 01:00 am Manila Time Japan : September 14 at 02:00 am JST

: September 14 at 02:00 am JST Australia : September 14 at 03:00 am AEST

: September 14 at 03:00 am AEST New Zealand: September 14 at 05:00 am NZST

To breeze through the upcoming content, it is advised to unlock the best Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest, such as Big Game Hunter and Cyborg. They offer solid perks and starter weapons to enhance your survivability in the dangerous forest teeming with cultists, wild animals, and monsters.

The Deer monster cannot be killed in 99 Nights in the Forest. However, there are several ways to avoid its wrath, which are explained in this guide.

What to expect from the Volcanic Biome Part 1 update?

Predicting the upcoming content (Image via Roblox)

The official graphic for the Volcanic Biome Part 1 update shows an enemy, presumably a cultist member, holding a huge mace and wearing a helmet with horns. He is at the center of the image and accompanied by a few cultists. This could be the teaser for a new terrifying enemy in 99 Nights in the Forest.

As standard with every update, the upcoming one may also introduce badges associated with the new in-game challenges. Completing them will grant you Diamonds, which can be used to unlock Classes.

Similar to the snow biome, which brought polar bears, mammoths, and arctic foxes, the new biome could bring new creatures.

Volcanic will replace the snow biome for two weeks. After that period is over, the two biomes will appear randomly on the map. You can get either the snow or the volcanic biome during a run, but they won't spawn together.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest Big Game Hunter guide

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When will the Volcanic Biome Part 1 update be released in India?

This update will be released in India on September 13 at 10:30 pm IST.

Will the snow biome be removed in the next update?

The snow biome will be temporarily removed upon the arrival of the volcanic biome. It will be reintroduced two weeks after the next update.

How do I prepare for the Volcanic Biome Part 1 update?

Prepare for the next update by unlocking and leveling up powerful Classes like the Big Game Hunter, Cyborg, and Pyromaniac.

