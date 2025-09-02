When is the next Steal a Brainrot Taco Tuesday? (September 2, 2025)

Steal a Brainrot occasionally runs admin events that cause players to flood their servers. In addition to the usual Admin Abuse that occurs before an update, the other highly anticipated occasion is Taco Tuesday. During this weekly tradition, developer Sammy triggers multiple events, all the while munching and describing their tacos via server-wide messages.

This week's Taco Tuesday is slated for September 2, 2025. It will begin at 5 pm EST and could run for a total of 30 minutes.

Steal a Brainrot: Taco Tuesday release times for different regions

All you need to know about the next Taco Tuesday

Announcements about Taco Tuesday are made in the Steal a Brainrot Discord server. Commonly, the admin events occur between 3 to 5 pm EST, but the timings can be adjusted by the game creators in the future.

Below are the release times for the next Taco Tuesday:

UTC : September 2 at 9:00 pm UTC

: September 2 at 9:00 pm UTC USA (East) : September 2 at 5:00 pm EST

: September 2 at 5:00 pm EST USA (West) : September 2 at 2:00 pm PT

: September 2 at 2:00 pm PT Brazil : September 2 at 6:00 pm BRT

: September 2 at 6:00 pm BRT Europe : September 2 at 11:00 pm CET

: September 2 at 11:00 pm CET United Kingdom : September 2 at 10:00 pm BST

: September 2 at 10:00 pm BST South Africa : September 2 at 11:00 pm SAST

: September 2 at 11:00 pm SAST UAE : September 3 at 1:00 am GST

: September 3 at 1:00 am GST India : September 3 at 2:30 am IST

: September 3 at 2:30 am IST Myanmar : September 3 at 3:30 am IST

: September 3 at 3:30 am IST China : September 3 at 5:00 am CST

: September 3 at 5:00 am CST Philippines : September 3 at 5:00 am Manila Time

: September 3 at 5:00 am Manila Time Japan : September 3 at 6:00 am JST

: September 3 at 6:00 am JST Australia : September 3 at 7:00 am AEST

: September 3 at 7:00 am AEST New Zealand: September 3 at 9:00 am NZST

The Fuse Machine will be removed in the upcoming update, so it is advisable to get all its contents. Collect high-earning Secret Brainrots during Taco Tuesday and deposit them in the Fuse Machine to improve your chances of obtaining rare units like the Los Combinasionas and the La Supreme Combinasion.

What to expect from the next Taco Tuesday

The Sammy NPC

Taco Tuesday always begins with the Taco event in Steal a Brainrot. Throughout its entirety, the song, Raining Tacos, plays in the background while Brainrots arriving on the conveyor belt receive the Taco Trait.

After or during the Taco event, the Sammy NPC may appear on the map. Feeding him Taco Brainrots gives you a Brainrot God or Secret character. Note that all players in a server can work together to feed Sammy.

Brainrots exclusive to the Taco Tuesday occasion, such as Tipi Topi Taco, may also spawn on the conveyor belt. They generate good money every second and are particularly useful for new players trying to fill their coffers. So, make sure to have sufficient space in your base to purchase any exclusive Brainrots.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What events can be triggered during Taco Tuesday?

Taco, UFO, Spider, and Concert are some events that may take place in the next Taco Tuesday.

Is it possible for the developers to spawn the Strawberry Elephant during Taco Tuesday?

No, this OG Brainrot cannot be spawned by developers.

How many Taco Brainrots need to be fed to the Sammy NPC?

You’ll need to feed 15 Taco Brainrots to Sammy to get a Secret or Brainrot God character as a reward.

