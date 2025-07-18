When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? (Bubblegum Machine)

Steal a Brainrot's Bubblegum Machine update is slated to release on July 18, 2025. Building on the excitement of Lucky Blocks, this update will bring an unprecedented Trait machine to the map. Moreover, players will be able to collect new characters of diverse rarities. The developers have announced four new characters, including an unnamed Secret.

This guide features the release timings for the upcoming Bubblegum Machine update.

Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum Machine update release timings

Stock up on Candy characters to prepare for the update (Image via Roblox)

The Bubblegum Machine update will be released on July 18, 2025, at 4:00 PM UTC. It will introduce a new machine that allows players to get characters with the Bubblegum Trait. The Trait's provided visual effects have been revealed, but its income multiplier is yet to be disclosed.

Here's the release timings for the upcoming update across different regions:

UTC : 4 PM

: 4 PM BST : 5 PM

: 5 PM CDT : 11 AM

: 11 AM EDT : 12 PM

: 12 PM PDT : 9 AM

: 9 AM IST: 9:30 PM

According to the game's event description, the Candy Mutation will remain for another week. You'll be able to purchase Candy characters from the ramp and use them to activate the Bubblegum Machine. Additionally, the upcoming update will bring a new event, which will most likely introduce a Trait in Steal a Brainrot.

What to expect from the Bubblegum Machine update

Sneak peek of the Bubblegum Machine (Image via Discord||Steal a Brainrot)

The Bubblegum Machine is the highlight of the next update. Compared to the Rainbow Machine, which demands Gold characters, this variant will require you to deposit 10 Candy characters. Once activated, Brainrots that appear on the ramp will have a chance of getting the Bubblegum Trait.

You can prepare for the upcoming update by participating in multiple Candy Aurora events. Purchase and hoard characters with the Candy Mutation, since they will be required to activate the Bubblegum Machine. If you have less space in your base, perform Rebirths to increase its capacity.

Besides the Bubblegum Machine, the developers are planning to add four new characters with the next Steal a Brainrot update. The list includes Avocadini Guffo (Epic), Strawberrelli Flamingelli (Legendary), Ballerino Lololo (Brainrot God), and an unnamed Secret Brainrot.

The next update will also introduce a new event. It is most likely to occur half an hour before or after the update rolls out. Similar to other events, the new one could introduce a new Trait in the game.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 1 guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the name of the next update?

The next update is titled Bubblegum Machine.

How will I be able to use the Bubblegum Machine?

You will be able to activate the Bubblegum Machine by depositing 10 characters with the Candy Mutation.

When will the Bubblegum Machine update be released in India?

The update will be released in India on July 18, 2025, at 9:30 PM.

What characters will be added in the next update?

Avocadini Guffo (Epic), Strawberrelli Flamingelli (Legendary), Ballerino Lololo (Brainrot God), and a mystery Secret character are going to be introduced in the next update.

