Where to find Bits in RB Battles mini-games?

The creators of RB Battles revealed the challenges in a YouTube trailer posted on December 5, 2022. The first task is to find three bits to create tools that can be used to destroy attackers during the concert and prevent the destruction of the RB Battles universe.

These tools are important to save the RB Battles universe, but players can keep them as free items. Additionally, Mr. Boringsworth will present the golden versions of these items to the first 10,000 players who find the bits and give them to him.

This incentive has sparked a desire to find the bits quickly, and many have started figuring out clues to help their search. However, the locations of the bits aren't fully confirmed, as these clues are merely speculations.

Hunt for bits begins in RB Battles, and here are clues from a few players

The whisper

The trailer had Mr. Boringsworth explaining that there are clues everywhere, including the official YouTube videos, creators' Twitter, and Discord accounts. Later, Russo casually mentioned that the trailer itself could be a clue.

It seems like players have found something in the trailer. They claim to have heard a whisper in the video at a timestamp of 00:28 seconds that says, "Bits, Shopping Wars." Roblox Shopping Wars is one of the thirteen games at the event.

Russo's Robot Resonator

This is another clue decoded by many by paying close attention to the item's name and then relating it to the game. The resonator is usually found with musical instruments, and the only game that can be associated with music or musical instruments is Funky Friday.

Funky Friday is a Roblox title inspired by the rhythm game Friday Night Funkin'. In the latter, the players have microphones to sing and dance.

The poem

DJ Monopoli @DJMonopoli wow it seems like everyone really likes my poem a lot i didn’t expect this wow it seems like everyone really likes my poem a lot i didn’t expect this

The first battle between ImNotThinknoodles and StarCode_RealKreek playing Roblox Piggy was aired on December 8, 2022. One of the creators, DJ Monopoli recited a little poem that seemed like a clue. For Roblox Piggy players, this was a straightforward indication of a bit hidden in the game.

Here is the incomplete poem before Russo interrupted DJ:

"My drums are green, some books are too. Behind a wall he hides, but he is blue. At six times two inside will be boards for keys, thanks to T N..."

The associated rewards

Mr. Boringsworth explained through his appearance in the trailer that players must find these bits and bring them to him in the RB Battle experience. In exchange, he will make tools out of them, which will be handed to players as free items.

One can get Russo's Robot Resonator to find the blue bits, Sabrina's Cyber Shredder for the purple bits, and DJ's Dynamic Dasher for the green bits. The first 10,000 players to find them will get a golden version of these RB Battles rewards.

Poll : 0 votes