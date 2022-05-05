Why did Kim Kardashian threaten to sue Roblox?

Kim Kardashian threatened to sue Roblox after her son Saint showed her the game containing her crying face and an ad claiming to redirect the viewer to her infamous tape from the past.

The Kardashians have returned, but this time under the title The Kardashians. The show premiered on April 14. The pilot narrative was a typical introduction to their current lifestyle, until they discovered that Roblox was running an explicit advertisement for Kim's old video.

This article will explain why Kim chose to file a lawsuit against the gaming site, the events of the first episode of Hulu's The Kardashians and why the platform was in the limelight.

Roblox in trouble: Kim Kardashian threatened a lawsuit for advertising explicit content

The Kardashians had gathered at Kim's place for an intimate get-together and were dealing with the issue of Scott Disick not being invited. Saint went up to her, laughing, and showed Kim a picture of her on his iPad.

Kim was shocked to see a picture of her crying face and immediately noticed something was wrong. She was not comfortable with the platform using her face and name, and wanted to take it down by filing a lawsuit.

Going further, she noticed an advertisement for her racy video from 2007. She knew that only Khloe would understand what was happening and promptly showed her whatever was visible on the iPad.

Eventually, both Khloe and their mother supported Kim and advised her to be strong. Not only was that the right way to handle the situation, but she also had to prepare for the upcoming Saturday Night Live (SNL) show.

She also called Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, her ex-husband, to report on the event. This was the first time she broke into tears and felt bad because she had worked so hard for things to fall apart like this. Kanye also said some things that also uplifted her spirits. She decided to handle things one by one and SNL came first, so she took off to prepare for the big day.

Later, just before the SNL show, Kanye flew back from New York to LA and back to give Kim every device that had the recording. This meant that the video has been sealed forever and Kim doesn't have to worry about this issue anymore.

Roblox issued a press release in response

Roblox is said to have blacklisted the game's creator. The complete statement from the platform's spokesman is as follows:

"The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules.

It continued further, saying:

"The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident."

Is Roblox safe for kids?

Roblox (which has 150 million players worldwide) offers both intensive multiplayer gameplay and a complex game-building tool with a lot of variety, creativity, competitiveness, and networking — all for free. It also allows you to earn Robux, platform's in-game money, which can be exchanged for real-life money.

Like Minecraft, this platform has the potential to be a learning tool, but it also has drawbacks. Kids might be exposed to a wide range of information because all of the content is user-generated.

Much of it is suitable for tweens and teenagers. Some of it is irritating, such as the constant demands to purchase Robux. Predatory behavior and s*xually explicit user forums, for example, are particularly troubling.

Children can have a rich and exhilarating experience playing Roblox if they pay close attention to red flags, privacy settings, and other safety considerations. However, knowing how technology works and how to use it correctly with your children is crucial. Users should find out more about the advantages and disadvantages of this immersive, innovative, and powerful multiplayer gaming service before engaging in it.

Conclusion

Roblox has been learning since the beginning about these minor or major issues. As a result of the escalation, they have banned the developer(s). However, one might ask if that is enough? Many have asked for guidelines to be drawn effectively and for the platform to be made more age-appropriate.

Since Roblox is consumer-driven, things might be difficult. However, action from the game's core team has shown quick decision-making and willingness to protect the sanctity of the platform and its consumers, which is definitely a step in the right direction.

