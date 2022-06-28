World of Magic codes in Roblox: Free Crowns and Multipliers (June 2022)

Players can use Roblox World of Magic codes to receive instant Crowns that can be used to purchase new tools, gear, and clothing. Some of these hacks even increase the Crown or Experience gained by a multiplier, allowing gamers to receive more for doing nothing at all.

Players should be able to begin studying magic much more quickly with the help of these free codes. The current Roblox World of Magic free codes are listed in this article.

One of the countless user-made Roblox games accessible to play is World of Magic. In this game, players can either play a strong wizard who defends the world from evil or a bad wizard who aids in its destruction.

Players can level up their avatars, learn spells, and go on missions of various difficulties. To become the most powerful organization in the land, players should create a guild and level it up quickly.

Cast powerful spells and defeat the forces of evil with free codes in Roblox World of Magic

Active codes in Roblox World of Magic

Roblox codes do not come with validity or set expiry date. This means they can stop working at any time. Players should use the codes as soon as possible to enjoy some free goodies and get ahead in the game quickly. Here are the active codes in the game:

Alchemy200 - Redeem the code in the game to get 200 Crowns

ChosenOne - Redeem the code in the game to get an x2 XP multiplier for five in-game hours.

Curse300 - Redeem the code in the game to get 300 Crowns

DeepSea300 - Redeem the code in the game to get 300 Crowns

FastLevels2 - Redeem the code in the game to get an x2 XP multiplier for ten in-game hours.

FishingMaster - Redeem the code in the game to get an x2 Crowns multiplier for five in-game hours.

GreatHolidayz - Redeem the code in the game to get an x2 XP multiplier and an x2 Crown multiplier for 24 in-game hours.

HadesBoost - Redeem the code in the game to get an x1.6 Crown multiplier for ten in-game hours.

HalloweenBoost - Redeem the code in the game to get a 1.5 Crown multiplier and a 1.5 XP multiplier for 24 in-game hours.

Loot5 - Redeem the code in the game to get x1.5 Crowns for 5 in-game hours

New2021Year - Redeem the code in the game to get an x1.5 XP multiplier and x1.5 Crown multiplier for 24 in-game hours.

Prometheus400 - Redeem the code in the game to get 400 Crowns

Sails400 - Redeem the code in the game to get 400 Crowns

Selectorch200 - Redeem the code in the game to get 200 Crowns

Vastira500 - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Crowns

WarAges300 - Redeem the code in the game to get 300 Crowns

WeKnow10 - Redeem the code in the game to get 1.5 XP for ten in-game hours

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox World of Magic

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

Brooms - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Fireball - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Magician - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

ThanksGiving - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Update1 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Wicked - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox World of Magic

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Use the created username and password to access the gaming platform.

Use the name of the game to search for it on the homepage. Once you've found it, start the World of Magic game.

Give the game some time to load. Like all the other games on Roblox, it takes a short while to load.

Search for the Twitter Logo on the side of the screen when the game has fully launched. Players are welcome to click on it.

To redeem the codes, the subsequent procedure must be flawless. An active code from the list in the "Code here" tab should be copied and pasted.

The promised bonuses have now been added to the accounts of players who have clicked the submit button.

Although typing the codes is also acceptable, copying and pasting them will ensure that players don't make any mistakes when using them.

More codes in Roblox World of Magic

Join the Discord server or follow the official Twitter account to receive extra World of Magic codes. For game updates, you may also join the Roblox group.

Additional codes usually become available when the game reaches new milestones and during significant updates.

The links to the mentioned accounts are available on the home page of the game on the platform.

