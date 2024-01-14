Novak Djokovic citing Ben Shelton's perceived "unsportsmanlike" conduct as his motivation behind imitating the American's celebration at the 2023 US Open has sparked outrage among tennis fans.

Djokovic and Shelton's clash in the semifinal in New York Major garnered attention for more than just its riveting on-court action. Following his 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory, the Serb stirred controversy by copying Shelton's signature 'dialed in' celebration.

The 36-year-old clarified in his post-match press conference that he harbored no animosity towards the American and disclosed that he "stole" the celebration simply because he admired its originality.

"I just love Ben's celebration. I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration," he said.

However, in a recent interview with L'Equipe, Djokovic revealed that the imitation was a reaction to Shelton's "unsportsmanlike" conduct, saying that the 21-year-old had not behaved respectfully before or during the match.

"It was a reaction against him. He did not behave properly, with respect, on court, and before the match. If anyone places himself in the unsportsmanlike ‘zone’, I react," he said.

Tennis fans did not take kindly to the World No. 1 deviating from his earlier statement and accused him of lying.

"OH SO YOU LIED!! Hmmmmm..... At the US Open you said 'I like the celebration, it is very nice.' Now you say this?? So you Completely lied back in August. I see... Fraudovic at it again," a fan commented.

"Novak post-match: "I just loved Ben’s celebration so decided to copy him." Novak 4 months later: "behave, unsportsmanlike, zone, booo." Once a Faker, always a Faker," another fan shared.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed their discontent with the 24-time Grand Slam champion accusing another player of unsportsmanlike conduct, highlighting the perceived "irony" in his stance.

"Djokovic talking about unsportsmanlike behavior from a player. The irony is hilarious," a fan posted.

"Unsportsmanlike, like being defaulted for hitting an umpire at a GS? He sure knows about being unsportsmanlike," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions on X from fans:

Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Dino Prizmic; Ben Shelton faces Roberto Bautista Agut

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic commences his title defense at the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday. The Serb, who is on the hunt for his 11th title at the Melbourne Slam and 25th Grand Slam overall, takes on qualifier Dino Prizmic in the first round.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton locks horns with Roberto Bautista Agut in his tournament opener, in a first-time meeting. The American reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne last year before falling to compatriot Tommy Paul.

Djokovic and Shelton have been drawn in the same quarter at the Australian Open and could meet in a blockbuster fourth-round clash.

