Tennis News Today: Maria Sharapova prepares food for her son Theodore in red carpet look; Andy Roddick upset with Novak Djokovic going warning-free despite expletive-laden outburst in Monte-Carlo

Maria Sharapova shared a glimpse of her preparing food for her son Theodore while dressed in a red carpet look, while, Andy Roddick criticized the lack of warning for Novak Djokovic's expletive-laden outburst in Monte-Carlo while pointing out contrary treatment for Holger Rune.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov was spotted driving around French tennis player Alize Lim during their night out in Monaco. Rafael Nadal confirmed his clay-court comeback at the Barcelona Open.

Also, Thiago Seyboth Wild came to Italian Luca Nardi's rescue as the latter suffered a fall during their first-round match at the Tiriac Open.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Maria Sharapova prepares food for her son Theodore while dressed in red carpet look

Maria Sharapova gave a sneak peek into her 'mom duties' as she whipped up a meal for her son Theodore, all while sporting a glamorous red carpet ensemble for her appearance at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Just 45 minutes before the event, she took to Instagram to showcase her culinary skills while dressed in a stunning silver gown.

"It's so glamorous, so glamorous," Sharapova wrote.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram Story

Andy Roddick slammed Novak Djokovic for going warning-free despite yelling obscenities in Monte-Carlo

Andy Roddick expressed frustration over the disparate treatment between Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune regarding their respective conduct at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic's heated exchange during his semifinal match against eventual runner-up Casper Ruud, where he yelled "Shut the f*ck up" at a disruptive spectator, went without warning, unlike Rune, who received an unsportsmanlike conduct warning for gesturing at the booing crowd during his quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner.

Roddick expressed his thoughts about the discrepancy in Djokovic and Rune's situation on X (formerly Twitter).

"Just generally surprising when Rune got called for pretty much nothing. Shouldn’t be controversial to suggest that someone [Novak Djokovic] gets a warning when they loudly tell the crowd to shut the f*ck up repeatedly …. Do you disagree?" he wrote on X, responding to a fan.

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune's Monte-Carlo Masters campaign ended in the semifinal and quarterfinal, respectively.

Grigor Dimitrov spotted with French tennis player Alize Lim during night out in Monaco

Grigor Dimitrov was seen with French tennis star Alize Lim during a drive in Monaco. Dimitrov recently concluded his 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign, where he lost 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-6(2) in the third round to Holger Rune.

A video that emerged online showed Dimitrov driving a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, dressed in formal clothing, with Lim by his side in a sleek black outfit.

Rafael Nadal confirms Barcelona Open comeback

Rafael Nadal announced his return to the clay court at the Barcelona Open during his pre-tournament press conference. Nadal’s last match was at the Brisbane International earlier this year, where an injury during his quarterfinal run led to an almost three-month-long break from the sport.

Nadal revealed that he wasn't certain about his participation until the last moment. The 22-time Grand Slam champion expressed confidence that he will be ready to take on Flavio Cobolli in his first-round match on Tuesday, April 16.

"I came here a bit of a last minute decision, because I didn't know if I was going to be able to play. Tomorrow I will be on the court," Rafael Nadal said.

Thiago Seyboth Wild comes to Luca Nardi's rescue as the latter suffers a fall at Tiriac Open

Luca Nardi suffered an ankle injury after an unfortunate tumble during his first-round match against Thiago Seyboth Wild at the 2024 Tiriac Open in Bucharest.

The chair umpire immediately came to his aid and called for medical assistance. However, Seyboth Wild proved to be more supportive, fetching a chair from the player’s area for Nardi so he wouldn’t have to stand on his hurt ankle, earning cheers from the crowd.

Watch the video below:

Nardi continued the match after getting medical assistance but eventually lost 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) to Seyboth Wild.

