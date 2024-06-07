BTS' solo albums in order 

Several BTS' solo albums have been released since the seven-piece K-pop group's debut, adding to their already large discography as world-famous music artists. While the K-pop boy group's debut was in 2013, their endeavors as solo artists began with the solo mixtape album release from RM, titled RM, in 2015.

Subsequently, the other members of BTS' rap line, SUGA and J-hope, also released mixtapes and singles. On the other hand, the vocal line members Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, and V released a few tracks as singles on occasions such as birthdays, Christmas, and more.

The official releases of BTS' solo albums only kickstarted in 2022. Jin, who was the first one to leave for his mandatory military service, rolled out his single, The Astronaut, right before his departure. Following him, several other BTS members also made their official solo debuts prior to their enlistment.

However, BTS' solo album releases didn't stop after their enlistment. Despite his current enlistment in the military, RM released his second studio album, Right Place Wrong Person, on May 24. The following article will discuss all of BTS' solo albums in the order of their releases.

From mixtapes to official releases: All of BTS' solo albums in chronological order

1) RM (RM)

The first on the list of BTS' solo albums is RM, released by BTS' RM through SoundCloud on March 20, 2015. The track consisted of a total of 10 songs, including Do You, Monster, I Believe, and more.

2) Agust D (SUGA)

The next year, on August 25, 2016, SUGA released his debut mixtape, Agust D, on SoundCloud. Several tracks, including Last and the mixtape's main track, Agust D, went viral on the internet.

3) Hope World (j-hope)

Following SUGA, J-Hope also made his mixtape debut with the release of Hope World on March 2, 2018. The album, which consisted of seven tracks, became a trending topic amongst netizens.

4) Mono (RM)

RM released his second mixtape, Mono, on October 23, 2018, through SoundCloud. Fans have adored the album, and netizens praised some of its tracks, such as Tokyo, Everything, Forever Rain, amongst others.

5) Promise (Jimin)

In December 2018, the first member of BTS' vocal line, Jimin, made his debut with the single Promise. The song, which talks about finding one's strength and happiness, was much cherished by fans.

6) Tonight (Jin)

On June 4, 2019, Jin also released his first single, Tonight. The track, which was released on SoundCloud, is cozy but also discusses feelings of loss. It reportedly brought many fans to tears.

7) Scenery (V)

Another vocal member of BTS who made their debut through a single is V, with the release of his track Scenery. The song was put forth on Jan 30, 2019, through the streaming platform SoundCloud.

8) Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G) (j-hope)

The first collaboration from the BTS members is J-hope's Chicken Noodle Soup with the American singer and actress, Becky G. The song samples the track released by DJ Webstar and rapper, Young B, under the same name. Chicken Noodle Soup was released on September 27, 2019.

9) Winter Bear (V)

Continuing his solo career, V released another cozy track called Winter Bear on August 10, 2019. The track revolved around the concept of losing a beloved and going in search of them.

10) D-2 (SUGA)

The second mixtape released by BTS' SUGA was D-2, which was also rolled out through SoundCloud on May 22, 2020. The album consisted of ten songs, with its main track being Daechwita.

11) Still With You (Jungkook)

The first single released by Jungkook, which also subsequently went viral on the internet, is Still With You. The track was put forth through SoundCloud on June 6, 2020, and was intended to celebrate BTS' debut anniversary, 2020 Festa.

12) Abyss (Jin)

As a birthday gift to fans, BTS' Jin rolled out the track Abyss on December 3, 2020, on SoundCloud. The song talks about himself and therefore stands as his representation.

13) Christmas Love (Jimin)

Next on the list of BTS' solo albums is Jimin's Christmas gift to fans, Christmas Love. The single was released on December 24, 2020, and celebrated the innocent and younger days of one's life.

14) Snow Flower (V)

Another Christmas track released by the BTS vocal line member is V. The idol put forth the track through SoundCloud on December 24, 2020. The track, featuring the rapper and his friend, Peakboy, welcomes winter and Christmas.

15) Yours (Jin)

Next on the list of BTS' solo albums, released by the group's eldest member, on November 7, 2021, is Yours. For the K-drama Jirisan, the idol sang for one of the many tracks that served as the show's OST.

16) Super Tuna (Jin)

With a more funny and light-hearted take on his solo career, the idol released the track Super Tuna on December 4, 2021. As a lover of fishing and cooking, the idol chose a creative and unique way to express the same.

17) With You (Jimin)

Another OST release from BTS' vocal line is Jimin's With You. The song, which was released on March 15, 2022, was part of the K-drama series Our Blues. The idol collaborated with another singer, Ha Sung-Woon, for the track.

18) My You (Jungkook)

Continuing his tradition of rolling out tracks in celebration of BTS' FESTA, the idol released another track called My You for BTS' 2022 FESTA. The song was released on June 12, 2022, and talks about appreciating and commending BTS' fandom, ARMYs.

19) Jack In The Box (j-hope)

The official solo debut of J-hope was through his first studio album release, Jack In The Box. Released on July 15, 2022, the album consisted of a total of ten songs, and shocked fans with its unexpected theme and genre of music.

20) Stay Alive (Jungkook)

Another solo released by Jungkook on the list of BTS' solo albums was Stay Alive, released in collaboration with his fellow BTS member, producer SUGA. The song was rolled out on February 11, 2022, and it sat as a contribution to BTS' project, 7 Fates: Chakho, a manga series.

21) Christmas Tree (V)

Another Christmas song featuring BTS' vocal line is Christmas Tree, released by V. The song was the OST for the K-drama series Our Beloved Summer, and it garnered a lot of attention for the idol's warm and comforting vocals.

22) Rush Hour w/ Crush (j-hope)

Another collaboration on the list of BTS' solo albums is Rush Hour, released on September 26, 2022. The song was a single released by Crush, and J-Hope was featured in it. With its R&B and Soul aesthetics, the song went viral on the internet.

23) The Astronaut (Jin)

The first member on the list of BTS' solo albums to make his official solo debut from the group's vocal line is Jin. Right before his departure for his mandatory military service, the idol released a single, Astronaut, on October 28, 2022.

24) Dreamers (Jungkook)

As a contribution to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the maknae of BTS, Jungkook, released an OST for the same. The song Dreamers was released on November 20, 2022, and came with a music video. The idol also performed the track live as an opening for the World Cup.

25) Indigo (RM)

RM, BTS' leader, made his official solo debut with the release of his first album, Indigo. The album, which was rolled out on December 2, 2022, was described as a documentation of his late twenties. It also featured several intriguing collaborations, such as Paul Blanco, Anderson, Paak, and the like.

26) On the Street (feat. J. Cole) (j-hope)

Adding to the list of collaborations on BTS' solo albums is j-hope's track, On the Street. The song was released on March 3, 2023, and featured the idol's biggest muse, the American rapper J. Cole.

27) FACE (Jimin)

The next on the list of BTS' solo albums is Jimin's debut studio album, FACE. Released on March 24, 2023, the album consisted of six songs, including the English version of its title track, Like Crazy.

28) D-DAY (SUGA)

SUGA also released his official solo debut album, D-DAY, on April 21, 2023. The album tied the knot to his two previously released mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. Consisting of ten tracks, the album unveiled several parts and narratives of the idol.

29) Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) with Halsey (SUGA)

Another collaboration on the list of BTS' solo albums is SUGA's feature in Halsey's Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem). Released on June 5, 2023, it celebrates a woman's focus on work rather than finding love.

30) Seven (Jungkook)

Next on the list of the list of BTS' solo albums is Jungkook's official debut with the single, Seven. The idol released his first single featuring the American rapper, Latto. The song was rolled out on July 14, 2023, and was completely composed in English.

31) LayoVer (V)

V soon followed Jungkook and made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer. The album was released on September 8, 2023, and followed the genre that the idol is most known for— R&B. Additionally, LayoVer was dedicated to and celebrated his relationship with his pet dog, Yeontan.

32) GOLDEN (Jungkook)

Soon, Jungkook also rolled out his first studio album, GOLDEN, which was released on November 3, 2023. The album was completely composed of tracks written and sung in English. Standing Next To You was the album's title track.

33) Closer Than This (Jimin)

As a gift to ARMYs, following the idol's departure for his mandatory military service, Jimin released the single, Closer Than This. The song was rolled out on December 22, 2023, and talks about the idol's genuine and heartwarming feelings towards ARMYs.

34) FRI(END)S (V)

Next on the list of BTS' solo albums is V's latest single, FRI(END)S, which was released on March 15, 2024. The song revolves around the concept of being stuck between two realities.

35) Hope on the Street VOL. 1 (j-hope)

Another J-hope album on the list of BTS' solo albums with an extensive list of collaborations is Hope On The Street VOL. 1. The album was released on March 29, 2024, and it stands as the soundtrack album for the idol's documentary, Hope On The Street. NEURON (with Gaeko and Yoonmirae) is the album's title track.

36) Right Place, Wrong Person (RM)

The last on the list of BTS' solo albums is the latest release by the group's leader, RM. On May 24, the idol released his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which holds a total of eleven songs. The song LOST! stands as the album's title track.

As fans continue to enjoy BTS' solo albums, more are expected as the members gradually return from their military enlistment.