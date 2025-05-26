From Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ to Daniel Caesar’s ‘Vince Van Gogh’ - A guide to BTS’ Taehyung’s timeless playlist

Recently, following BTS' Taehyung's Instagram post recommending the Daniel Caesar track, Vince Van Gogh, the song began to garner a lot of attention. Around May 20, the song recommended by Taehyung was seen trending at #1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart.

Since the song was released as part of Caesar's 2023 album, netizens were surprised to see it gain recognition after almost two years due to Taehyung's recommendation. Regardless, people were also impressed to learn about Taehyung's influence among netizens and the internet in general.

Following Taehyung's post, many fans of the BTS singer have been taking a trip down memory lane to recollect the many song recommendations that he has put forth. The following article will unveil all the songs that Taehyung has recommended over the years.

All tracks that BTS' Taehyung recommended over the years: Mikrokosmos, Vince Van Gogh, and more

Over the years, Taehyung has suggested many songs from different genres, geographies, and artists.

Here are all the songs recommended by BTS' Taehyung so far through various instances such as Weverse livestreams, Weverse posts, Instagram stories, etc.:

X by Chris Brown Five More Hours by Deorro and Chris Brown Love Myself by Hailee Steinfeld I Won't by Keri Noble Gold by Kiiara Life As A Fish by N.E.R.D Be Honest (feat. Inara George) by Jason Mraz Too High by Stevie Wonder Pieces by Ella Henderson Amnesiatic by Trash Talk Deadwater by Wet Missed by Ella Henderson 1996 by Ella Henderson Look At Me by Keri Noble Ghost by Ella Henderson I Only Think of You by the Horrors Say You Love Me by Jessie Ware Umbrella by Marié Digby 3am by Meghan Trainor Love Hotel Hill by Maximilian Hecker Talking in Your Sleep by Gallant Yours by Ella Henderson Blossoms by Potatohead People 6 Underground by Sneaker Pimps Fantasy by Alina Baraz and Galimatias We Won't by James Young and Phoebe Ryan Grow by Frances Stuttering by Jazmine Sullivan Sights by London Grammar Like I'm Gonna Lose You (feat. John Legend) True Love by Ariana Grande Don't by Bryson Tiller Wherever You Will Go by Charlene Soraia Walzer Für Niemand by Sophie Hunger Sophia by Nerina Pallot Poison (feat. Daniella Wizard) Fool of Me (feat. Chet Faker) Stuck With Me by Timeflies Rise Up by Andra Day Heart Attack by Flight Facilities and Owl Eyes Only When (feat. Michael Blume) by Kero Uno and whatever mike Homie by Phoebe Rya Jungle by Drake Down On My Luck by VIC MENSA No Moon At All by Anita O'Day You're Not The Kind. by Sarah Vaughan Good For You by Eric Nam Hold Me Down by Mansionair I Fall In Love Too Easily by Chet Baker Weight in Gold by Gallant D (Half Moon) by DEAN and Gaeko Dear No One by Tori Kelly I'm In Love by Ra.D Take You Down by Chris Brown Adventure of a Lifetime by Coldplay My Funny Valentine by Chet Baker New York City by Norah Jones and The Peter Malick Group Don't Know Why by Norah Jones 24K Magic by Bruno Mars This Christmas by Chris Brown You by Keaton Henson Carry Me (feat. Julia Michaels) by Kygo and Julia Michaels Samsara (feat. Emila) by Tungevaag, Raaban, and Emila The Ocean (feat. Shy Martin) by Mike Perry Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Shape of You by Ed Sheeran Gavotte by Andrés Segovia Versace on the Floor by Bruno Mars All By Myself by Céline Dion Falla: Homenage by Manuel de Falla and Manuel Barrueco Lay Me Down by Sam Smith Soap by Melanie Martinez fOoL fOr YoU by ZAYN Sober by Selena Gomez Lost Boy by Ruth B. Angel by 8mm Good Times Gonna Come by Aqualung Gemini by Anne-Marie I'm Not Yours by Angus & Julia Stone Fool by Cat Power Becomes The Color by Emily Wells The Love You're Given by Jack Garratt Habits (feat. Mads Langer) by Maria Mena Chandelier by Sia Love and War by Tamar Braxton Blue Caravan by Vienna Teng Weak by Wet Simple Things by Miguel Losing You by Aquilo Coming Home - Part II by Skylar Grey Hollow by Tori Kelly Wild Things by Alessia Cara Here by Alessia Cara Make You Feel My Love by Adele One and Only by Adele All About You by Birdy If You Seek Amy by Britney Spears Note To Go by Charice Pyramid (feat. lyaz) by Charice Baby I Love U (English Version) by ChéNelle Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae Cake By The Ocean by DNCE Me, Myself, & I by G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha Flesh Without Blood by Grimes Just Once by James Ingram Green & Gold by Lianne La Havas Mmm.. by Laura Izibor Unstoppable (FKJ Remix) by Lianne La Havas and FKJ What's Going On by Marvin Gaye Always Be Yours by Nathaniel Lucky One by Prince Royce Hold On, We're Going Home by Pia Mia All My Friends by Snakehips, Tinashe, and Chance The Rapper Tell Me It's Not Over by Starsailor What's My Name? Rihanna and Drake FourFiveSeconds by Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney American Oxygen by Rihanna B*tch Better Have My Money by Rihanna Young & Stupid by Travis Mills and T.I. Roses by The Chainsmokers and ROZES Enchanted by Audio Idols Crystal Heart by Jasmine Thompson Machine Gun by Portishead Hollow by Tori Kelly and Big Sean All You Never Say by Birdy Sometimes by Kim Na-young Slide (feat. Frank Ocean and Migos) by Calvin Harris I'm The One by DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne Follow Me (feat. Jason Derulo) by Hardwell HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar Rinaldo: Act II, Scene 4: Almirena by George Fideric Handel Quando, Quando, Quando (with Nelly Furtado) by Michael Bublé Over and Over by Chris Garneau I Don't Feel It Anymore (Songs of the Sparrow) by William Fitzsimmons I Will Follow You by Toulous The Manual by Eddy Kim Let It Be by Paul McCartney Start by John Legend One Call Away by Charlie Puth Blue room by Chet Baker All Alright by Sigur Rós My Happiness by Connie Francis You Send Me by Sam Cooke . I Believe In Dreams by Doris Day Love Letters In The Sand by Pat Boone Half As Much by Rosemary Clooney, Percy Faith, and His Orchestra Stranger on the Shore by Andy Williams Goodbye by Mary Hopkins Yesterday Once More by Carpenters Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys Singin' In The Rain by Doris Day, Neal Hefti, and His Orchestra This Time of the Year by Brenda Lee Put Your Hand on My Shoulder by The Kisslcats (They Long To Be) Close To You by Carpenters Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra and Count Basie Only You (And You Alone) by The Platters A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay Amazing You by Han Dong-geun Is It the Wind? by BROWN EYED SOUL Best Part (feat. H.E.R.) by Daniel Caesar Get You (feat. Kali Uchis) We Find Love by Daniel Caesar Loose by Daniel Caesar Spirited Away by Joe Hisaishi Howl's Moving Castle by Joe Hisaishi New Face by PSY Shame by Peakboy and george B.O.M.O. by Tatiana Manaois What A Heavenly Way To Die by Troye Sivan Animal by Troye Sivan comethru by Jeremy Zucker Please Notice by Christian Leave Dance with Me by beabadoobee That's What I Want by Gabriel Tajeu Dream Glow by BTS and Charli xcx Mikrokosmos by BTS Sober by Demi Lovato As time Goes By by Gunnar Gunnarsson La vie en rose by Gunnar Gunnarsson Come To This by Natalie Taylor Moon and Back by Alice Kristiansen Growing Pains by Alessia Cara disappear by eli. Coffee by beabadoobee Bagatelle for piano no.5 in A minor by Public Domain As Time Goes By by Dooley Wilson All I Want by Kodaline I'm so tired... by Lauv and Troye Sivan The Story Never Ends by Lauv Crazy Beautiful by Austin P. McKenzie Don't Let Me down by Joy Crookes Jeepers Creepers by Frank Sinatra Sunday by Frank Sinatra Get Happy by Frank Sinatra All Of Me by Frank Sinatra Stand By Me by Joseph Vincent BOY by DaBabt I'm Gonna Be by Post Malone I've Got You Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra Deep River by Albert Ayler Face To Face by Ruel 17 by PinkSweat$ Gonna Build A Mountain by Sammy Davis Jr. Birth of the Blues by Sammy Davis Jr. Swinging On A Star by Bing Crosby Unforgettable by Nat King Cole For The Good Times by Perry Como I Am A Fool To Want You by Chet Baker . Seven by Jungkook (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation) Better Things by aespa (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation) Bite Me by ENHYPEN (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation) Hype Boy by NewJeans (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation) Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s wife by LE SSERAFIM (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation) Super by SEVENTEEN (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation) The 7th Sense by NCT U (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation) Vince Van Gogh by Daniel Caesar

In other news, BTS' Taehyung is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More