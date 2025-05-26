  • home icon
From Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ to Daniel Caesar’s ‘Vince Van Gogh’ - A guide to BTS’ Taehyung’s timeless playlist

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified May 26, 2025 19:02 GMT
Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)
Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

Recently, following BTS' Taehyung's Instagram post recommending the Daniel Caesar track, Vince Van Gogh, the song began to garner a lot of attention. Around May 20, the song recommended by Taehyung was seen trending at #1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart.

Since the song was released as part of Caesar's 2023 album, netizens were surprised to see it gain recognition after almost two years due to Taehyung's recommendation. Regardless, people were also impressed to learn about Taehyung's influence among netizens and the internet in general.

Following Taehyung's post, many fans of the BTS singer have been taking a trip down memory lane to recollect the many song recommendations that he has put forth. The following article will unveil all the songs that Taehyung has recommended over the years.

All tracks that BTS' Taehyung recommended over the years: Mikrokosmos, Vince Van Gogh, and more

Over the years, Taehyung has suggested many songs from different genres, geographies, and artists.

Here are all the songs recommended by BTS' Taehyung so far through various instances such as Weverse livestreams, Weverse posts, Instagram stories, etc.:

  1. X by Chris Brown
  2. Five More Hours by Deorro and Chris Brown
  3. Love Myself by Hailee Steinfeld
  4. I Won't by Keri Noble
  5. Gold by Kiiara
  6. Life As A Fish by N.E.R.D
  7. Be Honest (feat. Inara George) by Jason Mraz
  8. Too High by Stevie Wonder
  9. Pieces by Ella Henderson
  10. Amnesiatic by Trash Talk
  11. Deadwater by Wet
  12. Missed by Ella Henderson
  13. 1996 by Ella Henderson
  14. Look At Me by Keri Noble
  15. Ghost by Ella Henderson
  16. I Only Think of You by the Horrors
  17. Say You Love Me by Jessie Ware
  18. Umbrella by Marié Digby
  19. 3am by Meghan Trainor
  20. Love Hotel Hill by Maximilian Hecker
  21. Talking in Your Sleep by Gallant
  22. Yours by Ella Henderson
  23. Blossoms by Potatohead People
  24. 6 Underground by Sneaker Pimps
  25. Fantasy by Alina Baraz and Galimatias
  26. We Won't by James Young and Phoebe Ryan
  27. Grow by Frances
  28. Stuttering by Jazmine Sullivan
  29. Sights by London Grammar
  30. Like I'm Gonna Lose You (feat. John Legend)
  31. True Love by Ariana Grande
  32. Don't by Bryson Tiller
  33. Wherever You Will Go by Charlene Soraia
  34. Walzer Für Niemand by Sophie Hunger
  35. Sophia by Nerina Pallot
  36. Poison (feat. Daniella Wizard)
  37. Fool of Me (feat. Chet Faker)
  38. Stuck With Me by Timeflies
  39. Rise Up by Andra Day
  40. Heart Attack by Flight Facilities and Owl Eyes
  41. Only When (feat. Michael Blume) by Kero Uno and whatever mike
  42. Homie by Phoebe Rya
  43. Jungle by Drake
  44. Down On My Luck by VIC MENSA
  45. No Moon At All by Anita O'Day
  46. You're Not The Kind. by Sarah Vaughan
  47. Good For You by Eric Nam
  48. Hold Me Down by Mansionair
  49. I Fall In Love Too Easily by Chet Baker
  50. Weight in Gold by Gallant
  51. D (Half Moon) by DEAN and Gaeko
  52. Dear No One by Tori Kelly
  53. I'm In Love by Ra.D
  54. Take You Down by Chris Brown
  55. Adventure of a Lifetime by Coldplay
  56. My Funny Valentine by Chet Baker
  57. New York City by Norah Jones and The Peter Malick Group
  58. Don't Know Why by Norah Jones
  59. 24K Magic by Bruno Mars
  60. This Christmas by Chris Brown
  61. You by Keaton Henson
  62. Carry Me (feat. Julia Michaels) by Kygo and Julia Michaels
  63. Samsara (feat. Emila) by Tungevaag, Raaban, and Emila
  64. The Ocean (feat. Shy Martin) by Mike Perry
  65. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
  66. Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
  67. Gavotte by Andrés Segovia
  68. Versace on the Floor by Bruno Mars
  69. All By Myself by Céline Dion
  70. Falla: Homenage by Manuel de Falla and Manuel Barrueco
  71. Lay Me Down by Sam Smith
  72. Soap by Melanie Martinez
  73. fOoL fOr YoU by ZAYN
  74. Sober by Selena Gomez
  75. Lost Boy by Ruth B.
  76. Angel by 8mm
  77. Good Times Gonna Come by Aqualung
  78. Gemini by Anne-Marie
  79. I'm Not Yours by Angus & Julia Stone
  80. Fool by Cat Power
  81. Becomes The Color by Emily Wells
  82. The Love You're Given by Jack Garratt
  83. Habits (feat. Mads Langer) by Maria Mena
  84. Chandelier by Sia
  85. Love and War by Tamar Braxton
  86. Blue Caravan by Vienna Teng
  87. Weak by Wet
  88. Simple Things by Miguel
  89. Losing You by Aquilo
  90. Coming Home - Part II by Skylar Grey
  91. Hollow by Tori Kelly
  92. Wild Things by Alessia Cara
  93. Here by Alessia Cara
  94. Make You Feel My Love by Adele
  95. One and Only by Adele
  96. All About You by Birdy
  97. If You Seek Amy by Britney Spears
  98. Note To Go by Charice
  99. Pyramid (feat. lyaz) by Charice
  100. Baby I Love U (English Version) by ChéNelle
  101. Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae
  102. Cake By The Ocean by DNCE
  103. Me, Myself, & I by G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha
  104. Flesh Without Blood by Grimes
  105. Just Once by James Ingram
  106. Green & Gold by Lianne La Havas
  107. Mmm.. by Laura Izibor
  108. Unstoppable (FKJ Remix) by Lianne La Havas and FKJ
  109. What's Going On by Marvin Gaye
  110. Always Be Yours by Nathaniel
  111. Lucky One by Prince Royce
  112. Hold On, We're Going Home by Pia Mia
  113. All My Friends by Snakehips, Tinashe, and Chance The Rapper
  114. Tell Me It's Not Over by Starsailor
  115. What's My Name? Rihanna and Drake
  116. FourFiveSeconds by Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney
  117. American Oxygen by Rihanna
  118. B*tch Better Have My Money by Rihanna
  119. Young & Stupid by Travis Mills and T.I.
  120. Roses by The Chainsmokers and ROZES
  121. Enchanted by Audio Idols
  122. Crystal Heart by Jasmine Thompson
  123. Machine Gun by Portishead
  124. Hollow by Tori Kelly and Big Sean
  125. All You Never Say by Birdy
  126. Sometimes by Kim Na-young
  127. Slide (feat. Frank Ocean and Migos) by Calvin Harris
  128. I'm The One by DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne
  129. Follow Me (feat. Jason Derulo) by Hardwell
  130. HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar
  131. Rinaldo: Act II, Scene 4: Almirena by George Fideric Handel
  132. Quando, Quando, Quando (with Nelly Furtado) by Michael Bublé
  133. Over and Over by Chris Garneau
  134. I Don't Feel It Anymore (Songs of the Sparrow) by William Fitzsimmons
  135. I Will Follow You by Toulous
  136. The Manual by Eddy Kim
  137. Let It Be by Paul McCartney
  138. Start by John Legend
  139. One Call Away by Charlie Puth
  140. Blue room by Chet Baker
  141. All Alright by Sigur Rós
  142. My Happiness by Connie Francis
  143. You Send Me by Sam Cooke
  144. . I Believe In Dreams by Doris Day
  145. Love Letters In The Sand by Pat Boone
  146. Half As Much by Rosemary Clooney, Percy Faith, and His Orchestra
  147. Stranger on the Shore by Andy Williams
  148. Goodbye by Mary Hopkins
  149. Yesterday Once More by Carpenters
  150. Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys
  151. Singin' In The Rain by Doris Day, Neal Hefti, and His Orchestra
  152. This Time of the Year by Brenda Lee
  153. Put Your Hand on My Shoulder by The Kisslcats
  154. (They Long To Be) Close To You by Carpenters
  155. Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra and Count Basie
  156. Only You (And You Alone) by The Platters
  157. A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay
  158. Amazing You by Han Dong-geun
  159. Is It the Wind? by BROWN EYED SOUL
  160. Best Part (feat. H.E.R.) by Daniel Caesar
  161. Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)
  162. We Find Love by Daniel Caesar
  163. Loose by Daniel Caesar
  164. Spirited Away by Joe Hisaishi
  165. Howl's Moving Castle by Joe Hisaishi
  166. New Face by PSY
  167. Shame by Peakboy and george
  168. B.O.M.O. by Tatiana Manaois
  169. What A Heavenly Way To Die by Troye Sivan
  170. Animal by Troye Sivan
  171. comethru by Jeremy Zucker
  172. Please Notice by Christian Leave
  173. Dance with Me by beabadoobee
  174. That's What I Want by Gabriel Tajeu
  175. Dream Glow by BTS and Charli xcx
  176. Mikrokosmos by BTS
  177. Sober by Demi Lovato
  178. As time Goes By by Gunnar Gunnarsson
  179. La vie en rose by Gunnar Gunnarsson
  180. Come To This by Natalie Taylor
  181. Moon and Back by Alice Kristiansen
  182. Growing Pains by Alessia Cara
  183. disappear by eli.
  184. Coffee by beabadoobee
  185. Bagatelle for piano no.5 in A minor by Public Domain
  186. As Time Goes By by Dooley Wilson
  187. All I Want by Kodaline
  188. I'm so tired... by Lauv and Troye Sivan
  189. The Story Never Ends by Lauv
  190. Crazy Beautiful by Austin P. McKenzie
  191. Don't Let Me down by Joy Crookes
  192. Jeepers Creepers by Frank Sinatra
  193. Sunday by Frank Sinatra
  194. Get Happy by Frank Sinatra
  195. All Of Me by Frank Sinatra
  196. Stand By Me by Joseph Vincent
  197. BOY by DaBabt
  198. I'm Gonna Be by Post Malone
  199. I've Got You Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra
  200. Deep River by Albert Ayler
  201. Face To Face by Ruel
  202. 17 by PinkSweat$
  203. Gonna Build A Mountain by Sammy Davis Jr.
  204. Birth of the Blues by Sammy Davis Jr.
  205. Swinging On A Star by Bing Crosby
  206. Unforgettable by Nat King Cole
  207. For The Good Times by Perry Como
  208. I Am A Fool To Want You by Chet Baker
  209. . Seven by Jungkook (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation)
  210. Better Things by aespa (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation)
  211. Bite Me by ENHYPEN (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation)
  212. Hype Boy by NewJeans (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation)
  213. Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s wife by LE SSERAFIM (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation)
  214. Super by SEVENTEEN (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation)
  215. The 7th Sense by NCT U (Taehyung Spotify Recommendation)
  216. Vince Van Gogh by Daniel Caesar
In other news, BTS' Taehyung is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

