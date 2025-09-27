8 shows to watch while waiting for IT: Welcome to Derry season 1

Expected to release on HBO next month, IT: Welcome to Derry has gained much hype because it serves as a prequel to fan favorites, It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019). Taking inspiration from Stephen King's novel, the series, set in 1962, will focus on a couple and their son who are excited to start a new life in Derry, Maine. But, soon after their arrival, the town witnesses a series of unfortunate events.

Ad

Containing eight episodes, IT: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, and more. Viewers will also be delighted to know that Bill Skarsgård will be reprising the role of Pennywise the Clown. Seeing as both It and It Chapter Two delivered in terms of impactful performances and frightening scenes, fans have high expectations from this upcoming adaptation.

While they wait for IT: Welcome to Derry to release, horror fans can indulge in the shows mentioned on this list that boast thrilling narratives and terrifying villains.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

The Terror, Marianne and six shows like IT: Welcome to Derry that are as captivating as they are chilling

1) Hannibal (2013)

Like IT: Welcome to Derry, Hannibal features a formidable antagonist (Image via Official Facebook Page)

It is no secret that the main reason fans are interested to watch IT: Welcome to Derry is because of Pennywise. Hannibal, containing three seasons and 39 episodes, also features an equally well-known antagonist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

Ad

Like IT: Welcome to Derry, this show is also an adaptation. The narrative heavily features characters and elements from Red Dragon (1981), Hannibal (1999), and Hannibal Rising (2006), written by Thomas Harris. In the film adaptations, the character was played by Anthony Hopkins, but in this show, Mads Mikkelsen steps into the shoes of the forensic psychiatrist and gourmand.

Hannibal focuses on the evolving relationship between Dr. Lecter and Hugh Dancy's Will Graham, a gifted criminal profiler. The show tends to make a lasting impression because the striking visuals and intelligent dialogue complement the nuanced performances.

Ad

Where to watch: Hannibal is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

2) Bates Motel (2013)

Like IT: Welcome to Derry, the narrative of this show is linked to the plot of a feature film (Image via A&E)

Similar to Pennywise in IT: Welcome to Derry, Norman Bates also has a notorious reputation. This show, containing five seasons and 50 episodes, is a "contemporary prequel" to the classic movie, Psycho (1960) by Alfred Hitchcock.

Ad

Freddie Highmore plays a younger Norman Bates, who is dealing with mental health issues. His mother, Norma, portrayed by Vera Farmiga, does everything in her power to protect him from those around him.

The way Highmore and Farmiga capture the twisted mother-and-son relationship is commendable. On the surface, it all seems innocent, but soon enough, the viewers start to realize that there is something just not right about them. Bates Motel is the kind of show that is disturbing enough to keep viewers on edge, but still keeps them coming back for more because they are intrigued to see what happens next.

Ad

Where to watch: Bates Motel is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Roku.

3) The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

This is an ideal option for horror fans looking for something to watch while they wait for IT: Welcome to Derry (Image via Netflix)

The chilling teaser of IT: Welcome to Derry makes it clear that the show will pack plenty of terrifying reveals. The same is the case with The Haunting of Hill House, containing 10 episodes in total. The first installment in The Haunting anthology series stars Michiel Huisman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elizabeth Reaser, and more.

Ad

Like IT: Welcome to Derry, The Haunting of Hill House is also based on a novel. Written by Shirley Jackson, the book was released back in 1959. The narrative focuses on the Crain family, who move into Hill House. The patriarch of the family intends to renovate the mansion and sell it for a profit, but things get complicated when family members start to experience paranormal phenomena.

Clichéd jump scares can ruin the viewing experience, and so, it is fortunate that the scenes in The Haunting of Hill House are well-timed and perfectly executed so that they end up startling even ardent horror fans.

Ad

Where to watch: The Haunting of Hill House can be streamed on Netflix.

4) The Terror (2018)

The Terror will appeal to viewers who are fond of history (Image via AMC)

Like IT: Welcome to Derry, The Terror also transports viewers back in time. Based on Dan Simmons' novel, the show contains two seasons and 20 episodes to date. A third season is scheduled to be released sometime this year.

Ad

It stars Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, Ciarán Hinds, Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, and many others. What's most interesting about The Terror is that each season boasts a different historical background wherein supernatural events come to pass. Season one revolves around a lost expedition to the Arctic, and the events in season two are set within an American-run Japanese internment camp.

If IT: Welcome to Derry is anything like It and It Chapter Two, viewers can expect the cinematography and musical score to be top-notch. Fortunately for The Terror, it gets both things right, along with interesting characters and spine-chilling scenes.

Ad

Where to watch: The Terror is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

5) Castle Rock (2018)

Stephen King fans will connect to both IT: Welcome to Derry and Castle Rock (Image via Hulu)

Similar to IT: Welcome to Derry, Castle Rock also carries the Stephen King influence. Bookworms who religiously follow King's work know that Castle Rock is a fictional town in Maine that serves as the setting for many of his stories and novels. This show, containing two seasons and 20 episodes, stars André Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Sissy Spacek, and many more.

Ad

The narrative follows how the lives of multiple characters converge because of their connection to Castle Rock. The tension takes time to build, but the pace picks up as the episodes progress. While waiting for season one of IT: Welcome to Derry, viewers can bingewatch this horror show that features a mix of complex storylines, well-developed characters and well-written dialogue.

Where to watch: Castle Rock is available for streaming on Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Ad

6) Marianne (2019)

Marianne is interesting and spooky (Image via Netflix)

Viewers are expecting that IT: Welcome to Derry will deliver plenty of chills and thrills because Pennywise is the harbinger of chaos. Marianne, containing eight episodes in total, also features an evil entity equally capable of inducing nightmares.

Ad

Victoire Du Bois plays Emma Larsimon, a famous writer who returns to her hometown. She slowly comes to the realization that the spirit that haunts her dreams is actually present in real life. In addition to Du Bois, the French show also stars Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot, Ralph Amoussou, and others.

Like IT: Welcome to Derry, Marianne draws viewers in with its interesting premise. Containing eight episodes, the show thrives on relatable characters. The way they interact and react to their surroundings makes them feel realistic, which boosts audience connection.

Ad

Where to watch: Marianne can be viewed on Netflix.

7) Midnight Mass (2021)

Midnight Mass boasts a thought-provoking narrative (Image via Netflix)

In IT: Welcome to Derry, Derry starts to witness unusual incidents after the new family moves in. Similarly, mysterious events start taking place in Crockett Island after the arrival of a new priest.

Ad

Containing seven episodes, the supernatural show stars Zach Gilford as Riley Flynn, who returns to his hometown, Crockett Island, to rebuild his life. However, he notices that the arrival of Hamish Linklater's Father Paul Hill sparks ominous mysteries and strange miracles.

IT: Welcome to Derry is high on everyone's watchlist because the adaptations that came before delivered stories with depth, something that they have in common with Midnight Mass. The show is ideal for viewers who want horror drama that explores the human mind.

Ad

Where to watch: Midnight Mass is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) From (2022)

From, like IT: Welcome to Derry, is also set in a small town (Image via MGM)

At the onset, Derry in IT: Welcome to Derry doesn't look threatening or sinister, but the folk living in the town soon realize that there is evil lurking amongst them. Similarly, From is set in a small town that seems ordinary, but is far from it.

Ad

Containing three seasons and 30 episodes, From revolves around the unwilling residents of a town who cannot find a way to leave. The fact that the town traps the ones who enter becomes evident when a campervan with a family takes a detour and mistakenly ends up in the town. No matter which direction they travel, they end up back in the town.

It stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and many more. Not only do the characters have to look for a way out, but they also have to protect themselves from the terrifying nocturnal creatures from the surrounding forest. From is enjoyable because it keeps the suspense alive, and has plenty of creepy scenes to keep the audience on their toes.

Ad

Where to watch: From can be streamed on HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Stan.

If IT: Welcome to Derry is able to deliver the chills and thrills like these engaging shows, then horror fans are in for a real treat come October 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More