"We would love a crossover" — Fans react as Park Ji-hoon weighs in on hypothetical fight between Weak Hero Class 2's Si-eun & Study Group's Yoon Gamin

On April 28, 2025, in an interview with MK Sports News, singer-actor Park Ji-hoon was asked to weigh in on a fan-voted hypothetical fight between Yeon Si-eun (the protagonist of Weak Hero Class 2) and Yoon Ga-min (lead character of the K-drama Study Group).

Ad

K-pop idol-turned-actor Hwang Min-hyun (Minhyun) played the role of Yoon Ga-min in Study Group. Minhyun hails from the South Korean boy band NU'EST, which debuted in 2012 and later was acquired by HYBE. Later, he participated in the second season of Produce 101 and became a member of Wanna One, which also had Park Ji-hoon in the group.

Minhyun rejoined NU'EST after Wanna One disbanded. In 2022, NU'EST disbanded, and the members have been pursuing their solo endeavors as singers and actors since then under HYBE.

Ad

Trending

Park Ji-hoon, who reprises his role as Yeon Si-eun in the new Netflix series, immediately sided with Yeon Si-eun. He stated that Yeon Si-eun would win the duel, explaining that the character’s strategic, resourceful fighting style gives him the advantage.

Park noted that Yeon Si-eun “uses objects to make anomalous moves” and relies on analyzing an opponent’s weaknesses with help from allies and information-gathering, making him “more advantageous” in a fight.

Ad

“I didn’t think about it at all. When I look at their fighting styles, I want to vote for Yeon Si-eun. Compared to ‘Weak Hero 2,’ Yeon Si-eun’s fighting style and toughness have improved a lot. He’s a person who uses unconventional methods using objects, so I think he could use that to his advantage.”

Ad

He said that Si-eun from Weak Hero Class 2 could possibly win against Ga-min.

“More than anything, Yeon Si-eun is good at figuring out weaknesses, not just fighting. He uses the group of the alliance to find out that opponent's weakness, and then he lures them out to reduce that opponent's number of people, or he’s someone who thinks about variables other than the number of fights, so if you think about that, I think Yeon Si-eun has a bit of an advantage.”

Ad

The interview sparked a reaction on social media as fans made lighthearted remarks regarding the hypothetical fight between Si-eun and Ga-min. They hilariously said that regardless of strategical prowess, Si-eun would lose to Ga-min as he is super strong and intelligent when it comes to fighting.

One fan wrote on X:

"I love he was asked this hahaha and we would LOVE a crossover. That said im sorry jihoonie i think Gamin would win it though."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ga-min is also strategic—he recruits allies who contribute skills beyond fighting, and he inspires a sense of solidarity among the group. Hence, netizens sided with Ga-min and tried to hilariously console Park Ji-hoon by expressing their love for his character in Weak Hero Class 2.

"Gamin would win against Sieun. But as Jihoon, you literally win, in aegyo. Minhyun said that," a fan wrote.

"Not believing it until we get proof of sieun and gamin fighting with the rest of the wanna one members as the judge," another fan said.

Ad

"Let's be real, we all know Gamin is the strongest, he's gonna beat up everyone in whc2 easily," another fan added.

Several other fans highlighted that, given his superhuman strength, Ga-min is "basically bruce lee" and would "beat up everyone" in Weak Hero Class 2.

"Sieun I love you with all my heart but gamin would definitely win the fight, he's basically bruce lee," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Sieun and gamin mentioned together oh my two worlds colliding and i’m not OKAY AT ALL. action is jihoon and hwang minhyun’s genre can’t wait to see them in a drama together soon as damn it will be insane. korean casting directors just do the most iconic thing," another fan added.

Ad

"I'm sorry but gamin would win he's easily gonna beatup everyone in whc2," another fan commented.

Character profiles of Yeon Si-eun from Weak Hero Class 2 and Yoon Ga-min from Study Group

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 is a South Korean action-drama series that premiered globally on Netflix on April 25, 2025. The eight-episode sequel to Weak Hero Class 1 (a 2022 Wavve original) continues the story of Yeon Si-eun, a top-performing high school student who confronts school violence.

Based on a popular webtoon by Raen (Seopass) and Kim Jin-seok, the series chronicles Si-eun’s struggle to protect himself and his friends from bullies.

The series is set in a modern Korean high school environment where systemic bullying and violence are rampant. Weak Hero’s raw portrayal of school fights and its emotional depth earned it praise from viewers and critics alike. For example, the Marie Claire news site describes the show as a “high school–set thriller” in which Si-eun and his friends “battle systemic bullying” at their school.

Ad

By the end of season 1, Si-eun has survived major attacks and vows to take down the bullies once and for all. Weak Hero Class 2 continues this action-driven narrative and was met with strong international interest: upon release, it ranked second globally on Netflix, according to FlixPatrol, topping charts in multiple countries.

Park Ji-hoon’s comments came as part of a promotional interview for Weak Hero Class 2, in which he discussed his character’s development. He emphasized that Yeon Si-eun’s key strengths lie in his intellect and preparation, not raw power. He is meticulous, usually quiet and straightforward (sometimes curt), and uses physics and knowledge to anticipate fights.

Ad

In season 1, he wielded textbooks, pens, and even curtain rods to compensate for his lack of physical strength, earning praise for his ingenuity. These traits continue in season 2, where Si-eun is driven by the guilt of losing a friend in violence. Park Ji-hoon noted that Yeon fights to break up the fight, underscoring his nuanced role as both combatant and protector.

By contrast, Study Group (Korean: 스터디그룹) is a different take on the high school drama genre. The 10-episode series airing on TVING from January 23 to February 20, 2025, is based on a webtoon by Shin Hyung-wook.

Ad

The story centers on Yoon Ga-min, portrayed by Hwang Min-hyun, a first-year student at Yusung Technical High School. Ga-min is characterized as the 'Bruce Lee' in fighting but persistently low-ranked academically. Ga-min aspires to study hard and achieve his goal of entering university by forming a study group at his notoriously rough school.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The school itself is a chaotic environment where violent delinquency is the norm, so Ga-min and his friends spend much of their time defending their right to learn. In this way, Study Group combines themes of friendship, resilience, and fighting spirit.

Ga-min’s motivation is ultimately noble—he wants a chance at higher education—but his only outlet is to use his fighting prowess to protect himself and the allies he recruits.

Ad

In terms of personality and fighting style, Yoon Ga-min is portrayed as super-strong with superhuman strength and an impeccable fighting style. When danger arises, Ga-min reveals that he has considerable physical strength. He becomes the de facto muscle and leader for the informal study group, using his fighting skills to clear a path for himself and his classmates.

Yeon Si-eun from Weak Hero Class 2 is an academically gifted but physically frail teenager. He initially cares only about his studies, earning a place in the top 1% of his class. Si-eun’s personality is introverted and precise; he is described as meticulous and usually quiet, even blunt in speech.

Ad

Because he lacks brute strength, Si-eun relies on his intellect and creativity in fights in Weak Hero Class 2. In season 1, he famously used textbooks, pens, glasses, and other everyday items as improvised weapons to level the playing field.

Throughout the first season of Weak Hero Class, he befriends two stronger fighters, which inspires him to confront school violence head-on. By the time of Weak Hero Class 2, Si-eun is driven by the trauma of a past tragedy: he lost a close friend after stepping in to defend them, and now he transfers to a new school determined not to allow such a loss again.

Ad

In Weak Hero Class 2, he faces even more brutal opponents, often coordinating with allies and planning carefully before each fight. In interviews, Park Ji-hoon has emphasized Si-eun’s layered character. Si-eun’s development arc moves from a passive victim standing alone against bullies to a proactive strategist who must navigate trauma and leadership under fire.

Both dramas share a high school setting and focus on teenage protagonists confronting violence, but from different angles. Weak Hero Class 2 is darker and focused on one boy’s lone fight against brutality, while Study Group frames the conflict as a collective effort by underdogs to change their school’s culture.

Weak Hero Class 2 is available on Netflix, while Study Group is on Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More