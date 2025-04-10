5 rarest skins currently available in Valorant Night Market pool

The Valorant Night Market has returned on April 9, 2025, and will run until April 29, 2025. Players have the opportunity to get some amazing discounts on weapon skins during this much-awaited in-game event, which offers up to 49% off on various cosmetics. It's the ideal chance to update your armory without breaking the bank, as each player will receive six randomly selected weapon skins at a discounted price.

Ad

What makes the Valorant Night Market even more exciting is its unpredictability. Each Night Market is unique, offering skins pulled from the Select, Deluxe, and Premium tiers. While the rarer Exclusive and Ultra classes aren’t part of the Night Market, Riot Games occasionally rolls out limited bundles separately during the same period.

This article will take a look at the top five of the rarest and most sought-after skins currently available in the Valorant Market pool.

Ad

Trending

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Valorant Night Market: 5 rarest skins currently available

1) Magepunk Phantom

Topping the list is the Magepunk Phantom that combines steampunk tech with electrifying effects. It sports a copper-and-glass design and makes a unique firing sound that feels futuristic yet arcane. The reload animation features electric surges, and the kill banner has a dramatic, lightning-infused finish. It's nostalgic, sci-fi style stands out from Valorant's usual aesthetic, and it's not always featured in rotation, appearing in the Valorant Night market both rare and valuable.

Ad

Valorant Magepunk Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Also read: Valorant Magepunk 3.0 collection

Ad

2) Gaia’s Vengeance Bucky

The Gaia’s Vengeance Bucky is a mystical and striking skin that has gained popularity for its enchanted, tree-like appearance. With twisted branches and ambient particle effects that seem to pulse with life, this skin transforms the Bucky into a weapon straight out of a fantasy realm. It features a surreal firing sound, organic reload animations, and a vibrant finisher where a tree erupts from the ground to claim the final enemy.

Ad

While the Gaia's Vengeance Vandal gets most of the spotlight, the Bucky variant is a rarer and equally mesmerizing find in the Valorant Night Market.

Valorant Gaia’s Vegeance Bucky (Image via Riot Games)

Also read: Valorant Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle.

Ad

3) Sovereign Odin

Rarely do heavy weapons get such an elegant treatment, but the Sovereign Odin defies expectations. With its polished white-and-gold finish, glowing accents, and mystical sound effects, this skin turns the Odin into a weapon worthy of royalty. It features unique reload and firing sounds. While not every player prefers heavy machine guns, this particular skin can be quite elusive, especially in discounted offers like the Valorant Night Market.

Valorant Sovereign Odin (Image via Riot Games)

Also read: Valorant Sovereign 2.0

Ad

4) Neptune Anchor

The Neptune Anchor skin showcases an underwater theme with oceanic sounds and aquatic animations, and it feels more like wielding a piece of marine tech than a weapon. The Neptune skin line is loved for its creativity and immersive details, and the Anchor variant is no exception. This skin is a hidden treasure in the Valorant Night Market, offering a playful detail without compromising on style.

Valorant Neptune Anchor (Image via Riot Games)

Also read: Valorant Neptune 2.0 bundle

Ad

5) Aemondir Vandal

Rounding out the list is the Aemondir Vandal, an elegant and underrated skin that blends sophistication with sleek design. Inspired by fantasy elements, this Vandal skin stands out with its fine detailing and immersive effects. The skin includes refined shooting and reload animations that give the weapon a smooth, almost regal feel. It doesn't scream for attention but commands it through sheer craftsmanship.

The Aemondir Vandal is rare to encounter and a standout in the Valorant Night Market for players who prefer a clean, sophisticated look.

Ad

Valorant Aemondir Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Also read: Valorant Aemondir bundle

Ad

The Valorant Night Market never fails to generate excitement, especially when it features rare and visually captivating skins like the ones on this list. Whether you’re looking to enhance your loadout with magical designs or regal motifs, this April event is brimming with opportunities to snag premium looks at bargain prices.

Also read: How does the Valorant Night Market work?

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More