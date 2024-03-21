Gen.G vs Paper Rex - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Gen.G vs Paper Rex match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid on March 21, 2024, will kick off the playoff stage of the event. The winner will be guaranteed at least a top-three finish at Madrid, while the loser will be knocked down to the lower bracket, where they will be fighting for their tournament lives. The winner of Masters Madrid will be awarded three VCT 2024 Championship points and a cash prize of $250,000.

Both teams hail from the Pacific region and are closely matched in skill. Predicting the winner of the Gen.G vs Paper Rex match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid is no easy task, but this article will provide an overview of everything you can expect from the series based on recent performances and expected lineups. You will also find the livestream details here.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Gen.G vs Paper Rex at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will win the first semifinal?

Prediction

Gen.G has played like a well-oiled machine, with veterans as well as newcomers playing to the best of their abilities. Kim "Karon" Won-tae's performance has been especially impressive as he has been on the top of the scoreboard consistently.

Once hailed as one of the best players in Korea, Kim "Lakia" Jong-Min has found it hard to find value in terms of numbers under the Gen.G banner. Today's Gen.G vs Paper Rex at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid is an excellent opportunity for him to show up to the server, as PRX is guaranteed to pose a serious threat.

Paper Rex have been slowly coming into form over the last couple of games. Their core "organized chaos" style is very hard for teams to answer back against when it is at its best. However, when it is even slightly out of sync, they can be severely punished.

To take down Gen.G, PRX must bring their A-game. Anything less than their best foot forward will likely result in a Gen.G victory.

Head-to-head

Before the Gen.G vs Paper Rex match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid tonight, the two teams have faced each other three times, two of which were in 2024. Paper Rex came out on top in their first game but lost the second time, conceding the title of the VCT 2024 Pacific Kickoff winners to the Korean squad.

Recent results

Gen.G has been on an absolute rampage this season. They have remained undefeated since February 22, when they took down ZETA DIVISION, DRX, Paper Rex, LOUD, and EDward Gaming.

Going into today's game, PRX's streak is W-L-L-W-W against T1, Gen.G, EDward Gaming, Team Heretics, and Karmine Corp, respectively. While the team looked shaky at the start of the tournament, they have regained their footing and are looking better with every match.

Potential lineups

You can expect to see the following lineups at the Gen.G vs Paper Rex match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid:

Gen.G Paper Rex Byeong "Munchkin" Sang-beom Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart Kim "t3xture" Na-ra Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto Kim "Meteor" Tae-O Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha Kim "Lakia" Jong-Min Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee Kim "Karon" Won-tae Ilya "something" Petrov Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach) Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

Where to watch Gen.G vs Paper Rex

The Gen.G vs Paper Rex match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will take place on March 21, 2024. Here is a list of region-wise start times:

US (West): 8 am PT

8 am PT US (East): 11 am ET

11 am ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 4 pm CET

4 pm CET India: 8:30 pm IST

8:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 12 am KST (next day)

You can watch the game live on the official channels:

Players and content creators will also stream the match. If you like additional commentary and banter, tune into these watch parties.

