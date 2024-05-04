10 popular WWE names who do not have a match at Backlash: France - Current champions, returning stars & more

WWE Backlash 2024 will air live tomorrow from France and there are only five matches on the card. Cody Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at the premium live event. AJ Styles smacked The American Nightmare in the face tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Bayley will also be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton, and The Kabuki Warriors will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Listed belore are 10 popular WWE Superstars who are not booked for a match at Backlash:

#10. LA Knight will not be competing at WWE Backlash

LA Knight was in action tonight on WWE SmackDown and picked up an impressive victory. The Megastar defeated Angel, of Legado Del Fantasma, in a singles match and then announced he will be competing in the King of The Ring tournament later this month.

The veteran got an incredible reaction from the crowd in France during tonight's SmackDown but is not booked for a match at the premium live event tomorrow. AJ Styles will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship after he earned the title shot by defeating LA Knight last month on SmackDown.

#9. Gunther will not be in action at the PLE

Gunther put together an historic reign as Intercontinental Champion but it finally came to an end at WrestleMania XL. Sami Zayn dethroned The Ring General after 666 days to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Imperium recently booted Giovanni Vinci out of the faction and appears to be heading in a new direction on WWE RAW. Gunther was officially the first superstar to declare for the King of The Ring tournament later this month but does not have a match at Backlash: France.

#8. Sami Zayn will not be defending his title

Sami Zayn did the unthinkable at WrestleMania XL and finally put an end to Gunther's remarkable reign as Intercontinental Champion. He successfully defended the title against Chad Gable last month in Montreal on RAW, which led to his opponent turning heel after the match.

Chad Gable attacked Sami Zayn this past Monday during his title defense against Bronson Reed. Despite the intriguing storyline on the red brand, the Intercontinental Championship will not be featured at Backlash.

#7. Logan Paul will not be appearing at Backlash: France

Logan Paul is the United States Champion

Logan Paul successfully defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple threat match at WWE WrestleMania XL. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will be taking on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga tomorrow in a tag team match.

The Maverick made a surprise appearance on this past Monday's edition of RAW and used Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl rings as a weapon. Unfortunately, the champion accidentally struck The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh with the rings while trying to hit Jey Uso. The 29-year-old has only had 12 matches in his career so far, and his 13th bout will not be taking place tomorrow at Backlash 2024.

#6. Becky Lynch is not booked for WWE Backlash

Lynch is the Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL but it would be her last title defense. Her reign as Women's World Champion came to an end at 380 days due to an injury, and The Eradicator was forced to relinquish the title last month.

Becky Lynch emerged victorious in a Battle Royal to capture the vacant title on the April 22 edition of WWE RAW. She was confronted by Liv Morgan and Nia Jax last week on the red brand. Morgan defeated Jax in what was likely her last match on RAW for a while, as The Irresistible Force has been drafted by SmackDown. The Man will have to wait a bit longer for her first title defense as Women's World Champion as the title will not be featured tomorrow at the premium live event in France.

#5. Braun Strowman will not return to the ring tomorrow

Braun Strowman caused chaos during his return this past Monday night on WWE RAW. He interrupted Logan Paul and The Judgment Day's attack on Jey Uso and the heels ran away.

The Monster of All Monsters has been out of action since last May and has undergone neck fusion surgery. Strowman got a tremendous reaction from the WWE Universe during his return but will not be in action at Backlash.

#4. Liv Morgan's revenge tour will be put on hold a little longer

Morgan's revenge tour has not been off to the best start

Liv Morgan went on a haitus last year for several months following a brutal attack from former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. She returned as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and had a great showing. She made it to the final two but was eliminated by Bayley. Morgan also made it to the final two of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and the Battle Royal last month, but Becky Lynch got the better of her both times.

Morgan has claimed to be on a revenge tour but has not found much success since her return to WWE television. The veteran was not booked for a match at Backlash either but appears to be the first star in line to challenge Becky Lynch.

#3. Rey Mysterio does not feature on the WWE Backlash card

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is a part of the Latino World Order faction on SmackDown. He was the reiging United States Champion until Crown Jewel 2023, where he was betrayed by Santos Escobar. The former LWO member left brass knuckles on the ring apron and Logan Paul used them to capture the title.

The legend got a bit of revenge at WrestleMania XL when he teamed up with Andrade to defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. However, the momentum from the victory at The Show of Shows was not enough to get on the card for Backlash 2024.

#2. Ricochet's WWE Speed title will not be up for grabs at Backlash

Ricochet became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion by defeating Johnny Gargano in the finals of the tournament. The veteran has been picked by WWE RAW in this year's draft, and could potentially reunite with his former tag team partner, Braun Strowman.

Despite the title victory, the 35-year-old is not scheduled for a match tomorrow in France. WWE Speed airs exclusively on the X social media platform and it does not appear that the promotion will be featuring the division on television at the moment.

#1. Nia Jax will not be in action

Jax returned to the company in 2023

Nia Jax has been very impressive since her return to WWE last September. She gave Rhea Ripley everything she could handle in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024 in February but it was not enough to dethrone The Judgment Day member.

Jax has been picked by WWE SmackDown in this year's draft and will be getting a fresh start on the blue brand. The popular veteran has made an impact since her return but does not have a match scheduled for this year's Backlash.

