10 Real-life WWE stories we learned this week: Chris Jericho on WWE future, 12-time Champion wants Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon unaware that fired Superstar worked for him

On-screen, this week’s WWE shows featured lots of storyline developments ahead of SummerSlam, with Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship) and The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza (WWE RAW Tag Team titles) being confirmed for the event.

Elsewhere, Sonya Deville revived her rivalry with Mandy Rose on Friday Night SmackDown before “The Fiend” emerged at the end of the episode to launch a shocking attack on Alexa Bliss.

Behind the scenes this week, it was revealed that Vince McMahon was unaware that one of his recently released WWE Superstars previously worked for the company under a different name.

We also found out what Chris Jericho thinks about a possible return to WWE, while a 12-time Champion said he wants to face Brock Lesnar.

In this article, let’s take a look at the full details behind those stories, plus seven others, as we count down 10 of the most interesting real-life stories that have been revealed about WWE Superstars and storylines this week.

#10 Chris Jericho on possible WWE return

A master at reinventing himself in pro wrestling, Chris Jericho is currently enjoying one of the best spells of his 30-year career as a member of the AEW roster.

Speaking on his Saturday Night Special show on YouTube, the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion responded to somebody asking him about a WWE return by saying he loved his time in WWE but he wanted to join AEW to avoid becoming stagnant as a performer.

He clarified that he still loves Vince McMahon but he wanted to push himself by trying something new.

#9 Big E’s dream WWE opponent

Big E got his latest WWE singles run off to a good start with a submission victory over The Miz on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Table Talk, the New Day member said he would choose to face Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one match if he could select anybody from the current WWE roster.

The 12-time Champion also mentioned that he is not impressed by the number of title reigns that some WWE Superstars have, as he believes the number of days that Superstars hold titles is more important.