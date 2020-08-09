10 Real-life WWE stories we learned this week: Vince McMahon soured on Superstar who refused to lose, 5-time Champion open to return after 9-year absence

On-screen, this week’s WWE shows largely revolved around the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view, with Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio and Apollo Crews vs. MVP (United States Championship) among the matches that have been announced for the event.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes this week, it was revealed that Vince McMahon soured on a WWE Superstar in the 1990s after he refused to lose against Kevin Nash at a live event.

We also found out that Melina – a five-time Champion during her time in WWE between 2004-2011 – is open to returning to the company one day.

Elsewhere, Chris Jericho gave an insight into what he told Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) in WWE several years ago, while Matt Riddle disclosed what he said to AJ Styles after their recent match on WWE SmackDown.

In this article, let’s take a look at the full details behind those stories, plus six others, as we count down 10 of the most interesting real-life stories that have been revealed about WWE Superstars and storylines this week.

#10 How PCO ruined his reputation with Vince McMahon

Speaking openly about his WWE career on this week’s UnSKripted, Pierre Carl Ouellet (PCO) told Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone that he tarnished his reputation with Vince McMahon when he refused to lose a match against Kevin Nash at a live event in 1995.

Ouellet, who had two spells with WWE between 1993-1995 and 1998-2000, also discussed his brief time in ECW and his return to the wrestling spotlight over the last few years.

You can check out the full 37-minute interview in the video above.

#9 Melina is open to returning to WWE

Melina has cemented her status as one of the top heels on the NWA roster since making her debut with the promotion in November 2019, but could she ever return to WWE?

The two-time Divas Champion and three-time Women’s Champion said on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo that she would be interested in working for WWE again, but she will be okay if the opportunity never presents itself.

In July 2019, Melina made a one-off appearance as a special guest referee on the RAW Reunion episode of RAW. However, that is the only time she has featured on WWE television in the last nine years.