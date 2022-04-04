10 things that happened at WWE WrestleMania 38 you didn't see on TV

Although the WWE Universe has enjoyed two nights of WrestleMania 38, there might be a few things from the event they haven't seen on television.

WrestleMania 38 has seen many entertaining moments. Stone Cold Steve Austin, for example, returned to the ring for the first time in 19 years to defeat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Vince McMahon also made his in-ring return, defeating Pat McAfee before getting stunned by the Texas Rattlesnake.

The WWE Universe may have seen everything that happened inside the ring during WrestleMania 38. Nevertheless, they may not have seen everything that went on outside the squared circle. Throughout the two WrestleMania nights, fans in attendance and WWE have posted several unseen footage from before, during, and after the event on social media.

Here are ten things that happened at WrestleMania 38 you did not see on TV.

#10. A fight outside the ring

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair fought fiercely inside the ring for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the crowd might have gotten somewhat distracted during the bout as another fight broke out outside the squared circle.

According to some fans who attended WrestleMania, a fight started among the crowd during the SmackDown Women's Championship match. One fan even posted a photo of it on his Twitter account. However, it seems that WWE's security contained the situation successfully.

Flair and Rousey's match ended with The Queen defeating The Baddest Woman on the Planet to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

#9. A heated argument between Johnny Knoxville and a fan

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Johnny Knoxville is so hyped for his match against @SamiZayn that he’s getting crazy on fans inside the stadium. #WrestleMania Johnny Knoxville is so hyped for his match against @SamiZayn that he’s getting crazy on fans inside the stadium. #WrestleMania https://t.co/ZjMk9YeQ4X

Johnny Knoxville went head-to-head against Sami Zayn on the second night of WrestleMania 38. With the help of his Jackass teammates, the 51-year-old defeated the former Intercontinental Champion.

However, a day before scoring his first victory at WrestleMania, Knoxville got into a heated argument with a fan inside the AT&T Stadium. WWE Analyst for FOX Sports Ryan Satin posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account.

#8. Becky Lynch greeted her young fans

After appearing on the WrestleMania Panel on Sunday, Becky Lynch broke character to greet and sign autographs for her young fans. One older fan also asked her to say hello to his four-year-old boy, and she immediately did.

The father then posted the video on his Twitter account, thanking Big Time Becks for greeting his little kid.

#7. Stone Cold's brother shares a beer with a famous footballer

OurSF49ers @OurSf49ers_ #49ers TE George Kittle is living his best life this weekend at #WrestleMania #49ers TE George Kittle is living his best life this weekend at #WrestleMania 😅🍻 https://t.co/w6qA6odgZC

Stone Cold Steve Austin finally made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Kevin Owens at the main event of the first night. After his victory, The Texas Rattlesnake invited his brother, Kevin Williams, to the ring to share a beer.

However, Austin was not the only one his brother shared a beer with at WrestleMania. A fan captured a video of Austin's sibling also sharing a drink with San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle among the crowd at the end of the first night of WrestleMania. The two seemed to enjoy celebrating Austin style.

#6. A former AEW star and Impact Knockouts World Champion in attendance

Big Swole and Impact Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz at WrestleMania

Several celebrities and athletes have attended this year's WrestleMania. A few wrestlers from other companies were also in attendance.

On Sunday, former AEW star Big Swole tweeted a photo with Impact Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz while sitting among the WrestleMania 38 crowd. In the caption, Swole disclosed that they were celebrating Steelz's birthday.

"It's my dawg birthday!! Had to do it big and what's bigger than #WrestleMania Happy birthday to my Day 365 @RealTSteelz love you to the moon boo!" she wrote.

The former AEW star has now deleted her tweet.

#5. Cody Rhodes meets Kevin Owens backstage

Bui Club @BuiClub A very cool behind the scenes picture of Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania. Definitely a special night for both #wrestlemania A very cool behind the scenes picture of Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania. Definitely a special night for both #wrestlemania https://t.co/aFV4823BjG

Cody Rhodes made a surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. The two had an epic battle that finally ended with Rhodes defeating the former Universal Champion.

After the match, WWE posted a behind-the-scenes video of Rhodes' WrestleMania return. However, it did not capture the moment he met Kevin Owens backstage.

Several fans have shared a photo of the two wrestlers sharing a special moment backstage after Rhodes' return to Vince McMahon's company. Owens and Rhodes shared the ring a few times in 2016 before Dusty Rhodes' son left WWE. They seem to have a good relationship.

#4. Sasha Banks' crazy celebrations after her first victory at WrestleMania

Sasha Banks finally broke her WrestleMania losing streak after scoring her first victory yesterday at this year's Show of Shows. The Boss teamed up with Naomi to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles after defeating Queen Zelina & Carmella, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

Banks seemed extremely happy to break her losing streak. On her way back after the match, she celebrated with her fans. Some of these fans posted videos of Banks' crazy celebrations on Twitter.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had fun backstage

Another thing fans never saw on television was Trish Stratus having fun riding Stone Cold Steve Austin's quad bike backstage.

The WWE Hall of Famer attended WrestleMania 38, alongside several other legends like The Bella Twins, Lita, and Michelle McCool.

Last night, the seven-time Women's Champion posted a video of herself riding Austin's quad bike backstage at WrestleMania on Instagram. The WWE Hall of Famer seemed very excited about using The Texas Rattlesnake's vehicle.

#2. Bianca Belair's celebration with her husband backstage

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to capture the RAW Women's Championship for the first time at WrestleMania 38. After the bout, The EST of WWE took her celebrations backstage, where her husband, Montez Ford, waited for her.

WWE's Instagram account posted a video of the emotional moment between the couple as they shared a kiss and a hug as soon as Belair walked backstage. The newly-crowned RAW Women's Champion also later started singing and dancing.

#1. Brock Lesnar acknowledged the WWE Universe after his match against Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns went head-to-head yesterday at the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 38. Although The Beast Incarnate was very close to defeating The Tribal Chief several times during the match, it was Reigns who came out on top at the end to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The show ended with Reigns celebrating his victory while Lesnar lay in pain on the mat. However, after WrestleMania went off the air, Lesnar stood in the middle of the ring to acknowledge the fans.

Fans also gave a standing ovation to the former WWE Champion. Some fans captured the emotional moment on video and posted it on Twitter.

