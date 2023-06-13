10 WWE Superstars’ supposed characters & their origin

Gimmicks play an integral role in determining the popularity of a WWE Superstar. A star's persona can range from comical to dark to downright heroic. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are two of the most prominent heroes in the company right now. As "wrestling is cinema", as stated by Triple H, characters help differentiate the good/bad for the audience.

While most stars portray classic heroes and villains, a few traits or props of other superstars separate them. It gives them a distinct, memorable identity and assists the WWE Universe to distinguish the particular star from the 140+ other wrestlers on the roster. Some even have backgrounds for their nicknames/characters which the Stamford promotion references.

Below is a list of ten WWE Superstars’ supposed characters and their origin.

#10. Roman Reigns - The Tribal Chief/The Head of the Table

'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns

During the fall of 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso twice in front of his own twin brother to establish supremacy over his family. He subsequently demanded they call him their Tribal Chief. The only prop that separates this gimmick from Reigns' previous ones is the Ula Fala, which he wears on special occasions. Adding to that is his catchphrase, 'Acknowledge Me.'

Roman Reigns' The Head of the Table nickname originated after his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He became the Undisputed Champion, racked up title defenses, and eventually termed himself supreme in his Samoan family and also the wrestling company.

#9. Mustafa Ali - Positive

Mustafa Ali has been seemingly handed a new character out of sheer irony. After demanding a release from WWE, which wasn't granted, Ali had a series of face/heel turns under the creative umbrella of Triple H. He eventually adopted a 'positive mindset', smiling more than Vince McMahon would've ordered a babyface to do, and he has stuck to it since February.

Fans also believe there is a bit of childishness/innocence in Mustafa's character. Brock Lesnar's 'Get a Life' moment may have reduced some positivity but even that won't get Ali down.

#8. Chelsea Green - Karen!

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

Becky has 0 class & We came out on #WWERaw last night to politely discuss the unprovoked attack on me last week….Becky has 0 class & @WWE management will absolutely have to take care of that. We came out on #WWERaw last night to politely discuss the unprovoked attack on me last week…. Becky has 0 class & @WWE management will absolutely have to take care of that. https://t.co/TCWcHFpcEP

Chelsea Green's quick elimination at the Women's Royal Rumble was the foundation for a bizarre yet memorable gimmick. The 32-year-old is thriving on the main roster with her role as a 'Karen', an entitled white woman who criticizes almost everything.

Each week, the 'Karen' Chelsea Green could be seen tormenting Adam Pearce for opportunities she hasn't earned alongside Sonya Deville and calling out the management for baseless reasons. The Hot Mess has fought the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Raquel Rodriguez. Clearly, WWE believes her to be a star in the making.

#7. Charlotte Flair - The Queen

'The Queen' Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's commitment to her persona is the reason why she has been most successful as a heel. The Queen, characterized by an elegant attitude and complemented by dazzling attires, is a difficult gimmick to 'like' for the WWE Universe. She has to hold a dignified manner and have minimum interactions with the audience.

Flair is billed from 'The Queen City', namely Charlotte, North Carolina. The second-generation wrestler further justified her nickname by clinching 14 Women's Championships, showing that she was meant for greatness from the beginning. She was an integral part of the Women's Revolution in 2015.

#6. Kevin Owens - Anger Issues Owens

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



Kevin Owens be making sense even when he’s going off on somebody #WWERAW “I’m gonna put my gear on because I can’t wrestle in this! I’m in shorts and a t shirt, but I need different shorts different t shirt!”Kevin Owens be making sense even when he’s going off on somebody “I’m gonna put my gear on because I can’t wrestle in this! I’m in shorts and a t shirt, but I need different shorts different t shirt!”Kevin Owens be making sense even when he’s going off on somebody 😂😂#WWERAW https://t.co/4o5Iddnj2u

Kevin Owens' outbursts on WWE RAW aren't new. However, they have become more frequent as of late. From calling out Imperium for being uninvited guests to ranting about Gunther's 'stupid long entrance', it seems the company has found a hilarious character to hold the babyface prestigious for Owens.

Owens' nickname has been The Prizefighter since his early days in NXT as he promised he would do whatever it took to support his family. This aspect is highlighted when he pops up and issues a challenge to a champion out of nowhere or a heel Kevin uses dirty tactics to retain a title.

#5. Asuka - Demon Kana

Asuka was stuck in a babyface role for several years. As the women's division was mostly run by fellow crowd favorites, it became difficult to book her in top matches. WWE not only decided to turn her heel but also reinvented her character by digging back to her New Japan Pro Wrestling roots.

In 2014, the former NJPW debuted a fearsome character widely regarded as the Murder Clown Kana. The veteran used makeup to resemble a nightmarish clown and the new gimmick boosted her abilities incredibly, such as speed and strength. WWE tweaked the character to make it less clownish and more devilish. She currently holds the WWE Women's Championship.

#4. Austin Theory - Legend Killer

Ruthless Aggression fans may remember Randy Orton's iconic Legend Killer gimmick. The Viper terrorized the roster, sparing no one. While Austin Theory's villainous dominance has received mixed reactions, he is believed to have taken on the Legend Killer character.

The reigning United States Champion boasts victories over WWE icons such as John Cena, Edge, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio. Most recently, he beat former Undisputed Tag Team Champion, Jey Uso. The reversal of fortune, found in tragedies by Aristotle, from a superstar who was on a losing streak in 2022 to a megastar who is on a winning streak has been insane.

#3. Liv Morgan - The Miracle Kid/Extreme Liv

Liv Morgan's unhinged version was seen for the first time after she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022 Often called 'Extreme Liv' by fans, her character suddenly shifted gears from being a happy-go-lucky babyface to one who took the concept of 'high-risk high-reward' to another level. It seemed to be a tweaked version of her Riott Squad moniker.

In early 2023, Liv took to the tag division and went back to being The Miracle Kid. She earned this nickname through her ability to pull off surprising feats. The character came into the forefront when she pinned Ronda Rousey. Liv is currently injured.

#2. Dexter Lumis - WWE's Psycho Stalker

Dexter's 'uninvited visit' on The Miz TV

Inspired by Patrick Bateman from the movie American Psycho and Dexter Morgan from the TV Show Dexter, Samuel Shaw debuted a creepy stalker character in Impact Wrestling in 2013. He was obsessed with Christy Hemme, breaking into her home once and even had a room full of her posters. Shaw was storyline imprisoned by Gunner in 2015 due to his maniacal attitude.

WWE recreated that character during Dexter Lumis' run in NXT. Ironically, it was Indi Hartwell who developed feelings for the fellow wrestler. Lumis has various tricks in his arsenal - from popping out of the ring to kidnapping his rivals - which were seen during Johnny Gargano's feud with The Miz. Dexter's attire typically consists of tight jeans with a black belt and vest.

#1. Karrion Kross - The Harbinger of Doom

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#SmackDown This Karrion Kross segment was great. Showing his next victim via tarot card is a cool visual. This Karrion Kross segment was great. Showing his next victim via tarot card is a cool visual.#SmackDown https://t.co/VohyGuTDfC

Karrion Kross has portrayed a bunch of fearsome gimmicks in his wrestling career. In NXT, his unhinged manager, Scarlett, put an hourglass to mark a superstar as his next target. It was a take from his moniker of Killer Kross in Impact Wrestling in which he used a 'calling card' to warn his opponents.

The Harbinger of Doom character debuted in the WWE main roster in 2022. The act of putting timers continued throughout the year but in March this year, the company added another dimension to his character. He now chooses his targets based on a shuffle of tarot cards and thus far, the 'dark energies' have suggested Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles.

Kross' new mode is believed to be similar to the hitman-like character he portrayed during his tenure in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Taking up random feuds with superstars maintains the suspense of who will be his next prey.

