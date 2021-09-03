10 dream matches we'd love to see if WWE and AEW cross paths

WWE vs. AEW is amongst the biggest conversations in the wrestling world today. With their statuses as the two top promotions, it's no secret there is competition for which is the best in the industry. It has gotten to a level of tribalism on social media where someone can't say anything good about one side without the other stepping in.

However, there is a fun side to the WWE vs. AEW conversation. During the Monday Night Wars, fans of WWF and WCW would always fantasy book the top stars of each company against one another. There was always talk of Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Goldberg or Sting vs. The Undertaker. This has now shifted to dream matches between the two top organizations today.

With All Elite Wrestling feeling bigger and hotter than it has ever felt with the arrival of CM Punk, it seems like an ideal time to fantasize about booking some legendary bouts between the two sides. In this article, let's take a look at the ten WWE vs. AEW dream matches.

#10 The New Day vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (WWE vs. AEW)

The New Day has been talked about a lot in possible WWE vs. AEW scenarios. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have teased a dream match with The Elite since 2016 and even faced the trio in a video game showdown over the E3 weekend a few years back. However, the Elite may be needed for bigger encounters, so there is another trio that New Day could face.

Orange Cassidy has been one of the most popular babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. His character has connected with fans and his stock has risen since his debut. Best Friends was one of the first signings for AEW and has been featured in high-profile feuds and matches over the past two years. Orange and Best Friends could provide the ideal foes for New Day in a WWE vs. AEW supercard.

Both trios rely heavily on comedy in contests, but they can also mesh very well with their in-ring acumen. The matchups write themselves with Kofi and Trent having a bit of history from their times in developmental. There's also Xavier and Chuck being two of the naturally funniest wrestlers in the business. Finally, there's Orange and Big E who would create magic for their connection with fans.

