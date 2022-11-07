Since his return, Bray Wyatt is being heavily rumored to be involved in a program with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Title. Recent reports on the situation have fueled the speculations.

While Roman Reigns is in his characteristic ’smashing' self, Wyatt is struggling with his inner demons. He is currently involved in an angle which is decrypting the backstory of his 'The Fiend' alter-ego. Both superstars are on SmackDown, which means that a showdown is inevitable in the future.

Fans are waiting with bated breath as to what may pan out leading up to Survivor Series WarGames. The Bloodline is expected to be involved but so is Wyatt 6.

This list will look at three reasons why Bray Wyatt should dethrone Roman Reigns and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#5. Bray Wyatt should dethrone Roman Reigns because he is a good selling point for the company

Back in 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso and forced an acknowledgement out of him. This led to the formation of The Bloodline, which is now a heavy-selling prospect for WWE. It was believed to be invulnerable as it dominated the merch sales each month.

However, Bray Wyatt’s return has shifted the power dynamic. WWE's profits have skyrocketed thanks to his eerie yet unique merchandise. If this trend continues, Triple H may back The Eater of Worlds and elevate him to legendary status by allowing him to dethrone The Bloodline's leader

Merchandise sales have a significant impact on the future of WWE superstars. Wrestling is a sport as well as a business, and only the most profitable and influential will be crowned the undisputed champion.

#4. The Uncle Howdy version of Bray Wyatt might not be best for business

Bray's supernatural role might be a problem

Supernatural gimmicks have been problematic for various promotions throughout the ages. They are difficult to maintain and require long-term storylining. Additionally, the creative has to tread on dangerous grounds of not empowering a character to no limits.

The Fiend is an example. Portrayed as invulnerable to pain, the character succumbed to Randy Orton and Seth Rollins at its peak. Bray Wyatt is still on those tracks as Uncle Howdy continues to haunt him. If he takes another supernatural role, it will be difficult for WWE to emphasize its ghastly face as the face of the company.

Wrestling promotions usually prefer ‘normal’ superstars to represent them in interviews and other media. Perhaps, Rob Fee’s inclusion could motivate Triple H to take the risk of having a supernatural yet fan-favorite character as his top champion. More on that later.

#3. Bray Wyatt should dethrone Roman Reigns as he is currently WWE’s top babyface

Much has transpired since Wyatt’s staggering return at Extreme Rules this year. Not only did he overtake Roman Reigns as the lead merch-seller but apparently also took the mantle of the No. 1 fan favorite. Drew McIntyre has slumped to the second position while Cody Rhodes is out of action for the rest of the year.

One of the main reasons for the continuity of The Bloodline’s rule is the shortage of babyface challengers for the top spot. Triple H had no faith in Drew McIntyre as the face of the company, probably because he had no stable of his own that could have led to long-term stories.

The same can’t be said for Bray Wyatt. Now a top babyface, he has the chance to destroy The Bloodline completely with his fabled Wyatt 6 members and lead WWE in a brighter direction. The lantern in his hand might have a symbolic meaning behind it.

#2. WWE could make bigger plans for Reigns’ historic title defeat

A dream match for many fans

The Fiend versus Roman Reigns does sound exciting. However, a more interesting (and profitable) prospect is the battle of the Anoai family cousins. The Rock fighting Reigns is a highly anticipated WrestleMania showdown that might put a damper on the plans for Bray Wyatt.

Still holding the world titles, Roman is expected to remain unfazed until his fight with The Brahma Bull. It will raise the stakes for their high-profile bout. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are other superstars who are backed by fans to be the doomsday to Reigns’ championship reign.

Could Tripe H plan a Fatal-5-Way for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 39? The Cerebral Assassin has developed a reputation for playing into the beliefs of fans, and may add another ‘W’ in his bag.

#1. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have enough backstory for a potential long-term storyline

Reigns has pinned numerous superstars during his historic 800-day title reign with the Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and AJ Styles are some of his accolades. The only exceptions to this case are Seth Rollins and The Fiend mode of Bray Wyatt.

Payback 2020 was the beginning of Roman Reigns’ run with the Universal Title. He defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend while acting as a last-minute arrival. This also marked the end of The Fiend’s carnage as champion.

“The Fiend never forgets!” A character that thrives on vengeance is surely going to come back for The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, the ever-egoistic Reigns will look forward to putting the monster to sleep and notch his tyranny to a whole new level.

The Fiend is the favorite to win such a match, especially when fueled with revenge. It would be a brilliant way to showcase the characteristic attribute of Wyatt’s alter-ego while also portraying Bray as the next tyrant in WWE.

