3 reasons why John Morrison returning to WWE is great (and 3 why it isn't)

Atin Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 11:39 IST SHARE

John Morrison during his time in Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo

WWE's resident Jim Morrison impersonator is back in the company!

John Morrison (real name John Randall Hennigan) announced via twitter that he has signed with WWE and looked quite happy about it. He wrote that he couldn't "wait to stand again in a WWE ring.. (sic)" and was looking forward to facing "the most talented people in the business".

Morrison revealed on Twitter that he has signed with the WWE

It has been eight years since John Morrison, also known as Johnny Nitro to fans, wrestled in a WWE ring. His return has been hyped by the company itself as it was announced on an edition of WWE Backstage as well. The news has certainly got the fans buzzing and looking forward to seeing the wrestler make his in-ring return to the company. It is not clear, at the moment, if his deal is full-time or part-time. No details regarding the length of his contract have been revealed and it is yet to be seen if he joins the RAW roster or the SmackDown one, although, he could end up in NXT as well. Nevertheless, the expectations of fans and the pressure on the superstar, both seem to be high at the moment. The WWE Universe has already started to wonder about the possibilities and potential dream matches that the former Tough Enough contestant and OVW alumni could have in the coming future. Despite being 40 years old, Morrison looks to be in tremendous shape and is coming off a successful run in Impact Wrestling, where he was a one-time World champion. Although only time can tell how Morrison will fare in his second coming in WWE, let's try to analyze what the positives and negatives of having the multi-time Intercontinental champion back in the biggest pro-wrestling promotion are.

