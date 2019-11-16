3 reasons why The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship is best for business and 2 reasons why it isn't

Bray Wyatt will defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series

It’s official. Daniel Bryan will challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship at Survivor Series. The match was already being teased by WWE and was almost confirmed when The Fiend attacked Bryan backstage last week.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Wyatt asked Bryan to allow The Fiend to “play” with him once again as he did last week. But the former WWE Champion asked Wyatt to put his Universal Title on the line at Survivor Series, and he agreed.

Now, both Superstars will face each other at the pay-per-view and the fans are happy about it. WWE has done a lot to hype Survivor Series with the involvement of NXT wrestlers and now, this match has made us more excited for the upcoming event.

However, there are a few reasons why WWE was right to book Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend at Survivor Series and why they weren’t. In this article, we will discuss them. Also, as always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 Why it’s best for business: Huge victory for The Fiend

The Fiend hasn't wrestled a lot of matches on WWE Television

Daniel Bryan is a huge Superstar in WWE. He retired a few years ago but made his return to the ring once again at WrestleMania 33, where teamed up with Shane McMahon to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

On the other hand, Bray Wyatt has recently rebuilt his character as The Fiend and now has become the hottest thing in WWE. This means, that he probably won’t lose his match anytime soon.

Bryan has already put over many Superstars in WWE, so far, and it wouldn’t surprise us at all if he agrees to lose against Wyatt at Survivor Series. So far, The Fiend has only fought 3 matches in WWE and a victory against Bryan can do wonders for his character.

