RETRIBUTION debuted in WWE recently, and the new faction has made everyone stand up and take notice, on both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. We don't quite know who these Superstars are, behind their black masks and hoodies.

These masked assailants attacked the WWE Performance Center during a RAW show, and did so once again on SmackDown, even attacking some of the crowd. RETRIBUTION want to cause chaos and want to seek vengeance for some past deeds. Could some of these Superstars potentially be those that were released by WWE earlier this year?

While the majority of those released have joined AEW or IMPACT Wrestling, there are a few who are still free agents. These released Superstars have a solid motive for joining a faction like RETRIBUTION, and the story will be an easy one to tell.

Let's take a look at 3 released WWE Superstars who could be a part of RETRIBUTION and 3 who won't:

#6 Sarah Logan - Won't be a part of RETRIBUTION

Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan debuted on the main roster alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott as part of the Riott Squad. Things looked promising at the start, but it soon tailed off for the trio. Logan was one of many who were released by WWE earlier this year.

I failed.

I did sleep enough.

I did eat right

I did train hard

I did not have what it takes

This sucks, sucks hard.

But, I’ll be back at the gym tomorrow.

Shit happens. #ImBetterAtThrowingPeople… https://t.co/SoC71zKi33 — Sarah Rowe (@SarahRowe) April 5, 2020

While her two Riott Squad partners, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, have teamed up again after feuding with each other, a full Riott Squad reunion is impossible. Logan is pregnant and will not be able to return to WWE or any other pro wrestling promotion for a long time.

I guess I should post on here too 😂!! ‼️IM PREGNANT ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EpwYs192A4 — Sarah Rowe (@SarahRowe) July 6, 2020

She revealed that she will return to pro wrestling one day, but she will be taking some time off.

This completely rules her out of being a part of the RETRIBUTION faction, which has both male and female members. Sarah Logan could have been an excellent addition to RETRIBUTION as she could've thrived in a destructive environment.