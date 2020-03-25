3 Things that should happen at WrestleMania 36 and 3 that should not

The 36th Edition of WrestleMania will be a unique show and WWE needs to book it right!

Who all will walk out of the Grandest Stage of them All with the championships around their waists?

Edge and Wyatt should win their matches at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 is almost here and the build-up and the entire feel around this year's Show of Shows have been different than anything seen before. With the world fighting against a pandemic in COVID-19, WWE is trying their level best to put up a show amidst all the difficulties to entertain their fans across the globe.

This year's WrestleMania is set to be a unique one with it being relocated to the Performance Center in an empty-arena and will also span across two days. WWE has a mammoth task in their hands to ensure the success of the show and it all starts with small dos and don'ts.

So with that, let's move forward and take a look at three things that should happen at WrestleMania 36 and three that should not. How excited are you for the most unique edition of the Grandest Stage of them All? Be sure to let us know your views in the comments section below.

#3 Should happen: The Fiend beats John Cena clean

One of the marquee match set to take place at WrestleMania 36 is the encounter between John Cena and the demonic alter ego of Bray Wyatt, The Fiend. Coming off a massive defeat at the hands of Goldberg, Wyatt needs a big victory to make a comeback and the match against the 16-time World Champion provides the opportunity to him to do so.

It was at WrestleMania 30, where the saga between the two started but it was Cena who picked up the victory there, leading to the downfall of Wyatt, in his own words. With the Cenation Leader settling into a part-timer's role in the last few years, it is ideal that he should put over Wyatt and correct WWE's mistake six years ago.

