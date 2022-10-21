3 wrestlers who have been rumored to date WWE's Liv Morgan in 2022

During her early years in WWE, Liv Morgan dated former Superstar nZo (fka Enzo Amore). However, the couple split in 2017. After her breakup with the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, rumors suggested that Morgan dated former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Nevertheless, neither of them confirmed it.

Since the beginning of 2022, a few other wrestlers have also been rumored to date the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. While one of these performers is currently her co-worker, another is an active competitor in AEW.

Here are three wrestlers who have been rumored to date Liv Morgan in 2022.

#3. Former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas

Liv Morgan is reportedly dating Bo Dallas

Rumors about Liv Morgan's romantic relationship with Bo Dallas started last year. However, they continued in 2022, especially amid reports claiming the former NXT Champion could return to WWE after his brother Bray Wyatt's recent comeback.

Although the two wrestlers never confirmed their rumored romance, several reports suggested the two were living together on a farm. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that the rumored couple even started a family real estate business together.

"[Bo Dallas] has a farm living with Morgan and they've started a family real estate business and studying that to prepare for life after wrestling," he said. (H/T: CagesideSeats)

Bo Dallas spent about 13 years in the Stamford-based company. However, the company released him in April 2021. He has since stepped away from in-ring competition.

#2. WWE Superstar Matt Riddle

Cody @codyghosthost



She is getting ready to face The Prize Fighter Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle Liv Morgan learning jiu-jitsu with RiddleShe is getting ready to face The Prize Fighter Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle Liv Morgan learning jiu-jitsu with Riddle 💪💪💪She is getting ready to face The Prize Fighter Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/nQA7oMj3Fi

Last month, Liv Morgan successfully defended her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle. Ahead of the event, she trained with fellow Monday Night RAW Superstar Matt Riddle.

The 28-year-old posted a video of her training with the former United States Champion on her social media, captioning it "Watch us." In the video, Riddle explained that the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion asked him to help her train for her match against Baszler.

"We're here because I'm gonna help Liv [Morgan] train. She asked me, she was very polite about it, she asked me if I could help her and I was like, 'of course bro, I can help you.' And I'm gonna help her get ready for her title match against Shayna Baszler. She's got a very extensive martial arts background and I think I can help out a little bit with that," he said. (0:20 - 0:40)

Riddle also described Morgan as "super sweet and super nice." Meanwhile, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion expressed her gratitude to Riddle for helping her get ready for her bout.

Although they were seemingly only training together, rumors suggested they might be dating.

"Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas split up in 2021 she is apparently dating Riddle," a fan tweeted earlier this month.

Neither of the two Monday Night RAW Superstars confirmed nor denied these speculations.

#1. AEW star MJF

Nearly a month ago, Liv Morgan was spotted with AEW star MJF at a birthday party. The two wrestlers took a few photos together at the event.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion posted one of these pictures on her social media, captioning it with MJF's catchphrase, "Better than you." Likewise, MJF posted the same photo on his Twitter account, captioning it with Morgan's catchphrase, "Watch me."

The photos sparked rumors that the two wrestlers were dating in real life. One fan commented on MJF's post, asking him to clarify the nature of his relationship with Morgan.

"MJF please tell us your not dating her it was just a fan pic, Not!" The fan tweeted.

In an interview with Metro, Morgan revealed that she met MJF for the first time in her life at her friend's birthday party. Hence, confirming that they were not in a relationship.

While Morgan is rumored to be in a relationship with Bo Dallas, MJF recently announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Naomi Rosenblum.

