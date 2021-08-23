3 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon unable to convince popular WWE star to re-sign, Top Champion controversially turned heel without fans knowing at SummerSlam?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. This is the post-SummerSlam edition and what a whirlwind of a past few days it has been in the professional wrestling industry.

CM Punk's return was undoubtedly the biggest thing this weekend. However, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar's returns made for a lot of positive talk when it came to SummerSlam 2021.

All in all, it's a great time to be a WWE and wrestling fan in general. Let's look at the six biggest rumors of the past week:

#3. Hope is true: Adam Cole still hasn't signed a new WWE contract

It was rumored in July that Adam Cole's WWE contract had run out. He reportedly signed a small extension so he worked the SummerSlam weekend. At NXT Takeover: 36, Adam Cole seemingly had his last match in NXT as he lost to rival Kyle O'Reilly.

It marked the end of a historic 4-year run with the brand, where he was the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history. However, he is now done and it's time for the next chapter.

That leaves two big options - the WWE main roster, or AEW. Unlike several WWE superstars who were shockingly released this year, Adam Cole is in a far better position.

Fightful reported that Adam Cole still hasn't signed a WWE contract despite Vince McMahon trying to convince him to do so earlier. Sportskeeda's Prityush Haldar wrote:

Mike Johnson from PWInsider has confirmed that Adam Cole’s 2-out-of-3 Falls Match with Kyle O’Reilly was his final appearance for NXT. Adam Cole reportedly met Vince McMahon earlier this month to discuss his future the company. However, Fightful has confirmed that Cole has not signed any deal with the company till now.

We hope this is true because this is an extremely advantageous position for Adam Cole - creatively and financially. It all depends on who gives him the better offer. AEW can guarantee a better role for him creatively, and he will also get to reunite with his wife Britt Baker.

However, there is a lot of potential for bigger stardom in WWE. If Vince McMahon had a personal meeting with Adam Cole to convince him to sign a new contract, he may have better leverage overall. It's a good sign for Adam Cole.

