3 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: WWE pushing top SmackDown star for future Brock Lesnar rematch, 14-time World Champion to never wrestle again?

This week's edition features future plans for Brock Lesnar, backstage information on the latest set of releases, a 14-time World Champion possibly having retired, a legend's concern over a WrestleMania storyline, and more. Let's get right into it:

#3. Hope is true: WWE pushing Drew McIntyre to face Brock Lesnar again?

Drew McIntyre's journey on SmackDown has started well, with the Scotsman poised to become one of the brand's biggest babyfaces. With Roman Reigns having incredible momentum as a heel, it puts McIntyre in the best position to occupy the top babyface role.

That doesn't mean he'll only be involved in a feud with Reigns. Over a week ago on the Blue brand, Drew McIntyre faced Mustafa Ali. He's been having his own set of open challenges, which seems to be a way of getting him warmed up on SmackDown.

It was over a year-and-a-half ago when The Scottish Warrior defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion. Unfortunately for McIntyre, his big coronation had to happen behind closed doors at the Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It seems as though Drew McIntyre's unusual Kimura Lock victory over Mustafa Ali was no coincidence. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his use of the move was meant to subtly plant the seed for a future rematch against Lesnar:

“There was significance in Drew McIntyre using the Kimura (Brock Lesnar’s submission move) on Mustafa Ali on SmackDown,” said Dave Meltzer.

We hope this is true because the feud between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar felt incomplete. It's also a match that needs to happen with a live crowd present. Even the match at WrestleMania 36 itself happened in a matter of minutes.

Whether it leads to another coronation for McIntyre or not is yet to be seen. However, with Roman Reigns as the top dog of SmackDown for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

