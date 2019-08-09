3 SummerSlam rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Top star to wrestle injured, Vince McMahon cancels huge PPV match

Rohit Nath

What a week it's been!

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2019 has all but concluded and we're now only a couple of days away from the biggest party of the summer! It's been quite an interesting week, although we must admit that the go-home shows this week were a little bit on the weaker side.

Regardless, the SummerSlam card looks quite good on paper and as long as WWE doesn't take the "more is more" approach like they do nowadays with WrestleMania, they should have a good show. The only thing going against them in that regard is the fact that the main card is expected to be upwards 5 hours long. That's undoubtedly going to take a toll, but with that being said, there are going to be a lot of things that will happen at the second biggest PPV of the year.

Here are some of the WWE SummerSlam 2019 rumours we hope are true and those we hope aren't!

#3. Hope is true: Drew McIntyre could still have a SummerSlam match

Drew McIntyre looks over a beaten down Cedric Alexander

We must admit, there is some disappointment in the fact that Drew McIntyre isn't facing The Undertaker. They seemingly even teased a match between the two superstars at WWE Extreme Rules 2019, but The Deadman isn't even on the card.

Over the past few weeks, McIntyre has been busy in a small rivalry with Cedric Alexander that hasn't been added to the SummerSlam 2019 card. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there are still plans to add Drew McIntyre vs Cedric Alexander in the last minute, while Ali vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan is a 'no-go'.

This would definitely be an interesting match as Cedric Alexander and Drew McIntyre both deserve the spotlight at the PPV.

