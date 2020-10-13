3 WWE Superstars who have praised Randy Orton and 3 who criticized him

WWE legend Randy Orton has been with the promotion for almost two decades at this point. He made his way to WWE in the spring of 2002 and quickly became one of the hottest acts on WWE RAW. He joined Triple H's Evolution and never looked back again.

Randy Orton has had his fair share of controversies throughout his career as a WWE Superstar. Orton was incredibly hot-headed back when he was a rookie, and many claimed that he was difficult to work with at times. On the other hand, many Superstars have had nothing but praise for The Viper. In the following list, we will take a look at three WWE Superstars who have praised Randy Orton, and three who have criticized him.

#6 John Cena says Randy Orton has no clue how good he is

John Cena

WWE veteran Christian recently appeared on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio and had high praise for Randy Orton. While talking about The Viper, Christian recalled a conversation he once had with WWE legend John Cena, while they were watching an Orton match on a monitor backstage.

I was standing there with [John] Cena and we weren't really saying anything, and the match ended, and he looked at me, and I looked at him, and I said to John, 'The scary thing is, he doesn't know how good he is.' And Cena goes, 'He has no clue'.

Cena and Randy Orton are two of WWE's biggest Superstars in history and have held more than two dozen World titles collectively. Back in the day, Orton and Cena had a string of rivalries over the top title and headlined several pay-per-views at the time. There aren't many who know Orton as well as Cena does, and the duo has nothing but respect for each other.