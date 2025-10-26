4 Mystery returns WWE could be hinting at

WWE is best known for keeping returns of superstars a top secret. For example, the return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025 was a top-notch secret that stunned wrestling fans all across the globe. Similarly, Seth Rollins' fake injury at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) two months back was another secret that which company played very well.

Ad

The next few weeks in WWE will witness SNME and Survivor Series: WarGames. There can be few surprises for the fans, as a few ex-superstars are anticipated to return to the company.

Moreover, WWE recently released a video on its X account, which shows a superstar walking. Only the boots of the superstar could be seen in that video.

Therefore, in this listicle, we will list 4 superstars who could be behind this video and who could make a return in the next few weeks.

Ad

Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

#4 Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar was recently let go from WWE, and soon after his departure, it was rumored that he may be headed to AEW. However, the Legado Del Fantasma leader could soon be back in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to a report from PWInsider, Escobar has resigned with WWE, and the company has relatively made him a bigger offer this time. Things probably fell out between the two parties earlier because the company had made a lesser offer to the 41-year-old superstar. But now, things seem to have fallen in line between the two. Moreover, Escobar is rumored to be making a return on the October 27 edition of Monday Night RAW at Anaheim, California.

Ad

#3 Andrade

Yes, you heard it right! Andrade could also be returning to WWE after a brief run at AEW. The 35-year-old superstar just made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the sixth episode of Dynamite. That was quite shocking for all the wrestling fans, because he made an appearance there just a few days after leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

While doing so, the former NXT Champion possibly violated a clause that requires superstars not to appear on any rival promotion for the next few months. It's reported that World Wrestling Entertainment has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Jacksonville-based promotion, which may cease Andrade's further appearance at Tony Khan's promotion for the next year.

Ad

Rumors suggested that WWE could take advantage of this situation and bring El Idolo back soon. It will be quite an interesting moment if Andrade comes back to the global juggernaut.

#2 The Rock

The Rock could also be making a comeback soon, now that John Cena's retirement is extremely close. Cena will wrestle in his last match on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME). There are rumors that The Final Boss, who was the driving force behind Cena's heel turn, could be his last opponent.

Ad

Ad

Rock's last appearance came at Elimination Chamber PLE nearly eight months back. Since then, he hasn't appeared in the promotion. But there are good chances that The Great One could indeed be there either before Cena's last match or on the day of The Champ's last match. It will be interesting to see how Triple H and his creative team play out The People's Champ's last appearance.

#1 Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther

There are probable chances that Gunther could make a return at SNME next month. The Ring General has been absent since SummerSlam, when he lost the WWE World Heavyweight title to CM Punk. Gunther was injured during the match, and he was written off from TV after SNME.

Ad

It was said that the Austrian Scion had to undergo a nose surgery after SummerSlam, and the injury angle during the match with Punk was just done to write him off TV for the next few months.

However, nearly three months have passed, and Gunther might finally show up. In fact, the video that the company has just released of a superstar walking in boots appears to be of Gunther only. Whether he returns or not, only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences