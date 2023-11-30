WWE fans in attendance at Survivor Series were treated to one of the most exciting returns in company history when CM Punk's theme started playing at the Allstate Arena in front of his hometown of Chicago.

Prior to his departure from WWE in 2014, CM Punk enjoyed a plethora of accomplishments, and he gave the WWE Universe some incredible moments that will be relived for generations to come. With that said, many of those historical moments were held under the tutelage of Paul Heyman.

As Punk moves forward, the creative future is unknown. Fans eagerly await to see if he will begin a feud with Seth Rollins or if perhaps he will align with someone to form a new stable. The possibilities are endless, but one possibility is a future reunited with Paul Heyman. Today, we examine that option as we list our 4 reasons why Paul Heyman should once again work with CM Punk.

#4 - Paul Heyman and CM Punk have a deep history in WWE

CM Punk and Paul Heyman have made a lot of history together!

History was made on the 1000th episode of RAW when Punk faced John Cena in the main event of the evening. Punk defended his WWE Championship when Big Show came down and attacked John Cena, leading to a DQ finish. The Rock would then come to the ring to assist Cena, but CM Punk would get the best of The Rock, resulting in Punk turning heel. Following this shocking series of events, CM Punk and Paul Heyman found themselves aligned together.

Paul Heyman and CM Punk are both great storytellers, and they are geniuses on the mic. These reasons alone would help propel the unlikely duo to create some of the most memorable moments together during their alliance. Heyman was on Punk's side during some of his greatest rivalries, including his angle with The Undertaker. They know each other very well and would likely be able to pick up right where they left off.

#3 - Paul Heyman has unfinished business with CM Punk

Paul Heyman and CM Punk need to restore their powerful alliance.

Following a near decade-long run as a WWE Superstar, CM Punk called it quits in late 2014. When Punk left, many fans felt that he left a lot on the table that could have resulted in more historical moments and accomplishments for the Second City Saint.

Following his temporary retirement from wrestling, CM Punk would eventually clear the air when he went on Colt Cabana's podcast. During the interview, Punk made it clear that he was essentially burnt out. He also mentioned that he was dealing with ongoing health-related issues as well. It was obvious that CM Punk was not in a good place with the company and that things between himself and Vince were toxic, to say the least.

When Punk left WWE, he walked away from potential monumental storylines with Paul Heyman. There is certainly some degree of unfinished business that the duo needs to attend to.

#2 - Paul Heyman and CM Punk have incredible chemistry together

Punk listened attentively to Heyman's advice.

Paul Heyman and CM Punk are two of the most creative minds in professional wrestling history. Once they are aligned together, they can make magic happen again. They mesh together and work cohesively perfectly, as we have witnessed in the past.

Throughout their WWE run together, Punk and Heyman were able to put their egos aside and focus on creating incredible moments together. With Paul Heyman in Punk's corner, they perfected mental gymnastics and got into the minds of superstars who were otherwise considered unbreakable. There is no question that if they were to reunite this time around, Punk and Heyman would likely pick up where they left off and create moments that will be talked about for years to come.

#1 - Heyman can help Punk dethrone WWE Champion Roman Reigns

Will Heyman turn his back on The Tribal Chief?

The Bloodline saga has been one of the most intriguing storylines in decades. Roman Reigns has successfully elevated himself to a level that is essentially unreachable by most standards. With that being said, without The Wiseman by his side, this angle would have never reached the heights it did.

While Paul Heyman is technically still Roman Reigns' Wiseman and his proverbial advocate, it's clear that the story is running its course and appears to be winding down. Moving forward, the future between Heyman and Reigns is unknown, but the possibilities are endless. One possible scenario would include CM Punk dethroning The Tribal Chief.

If Paul Heyman finds himself back at CM Punk's side, going after Roman Reigns is a given. Paul could use his insight and the relationship he has forged with Reigns to get under his skin, which would ultimately lead to a showdown in which Punk would challenge Roman for the title.

