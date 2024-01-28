WWE Universe was stunned last August when the news broke that Bray Wyatt had tragically passed away after struggling with the after-effects of COVID-19.

At only 36 years old, Bray was incredibly gifted and had an extraordinary creative vision for the business. Wrestling fans will never know how many more iconic memories Wyatt could have delivered.

Bray's final televised match was a year ago at The 2023 Royal Rumble when he defeated LA Knight in a unique bout known as The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.

That said, LA Knight is prepared to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in this year's Royal Rumble. Knight will have his hands full in a Fatal Four-Way match against Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Here is our list of four ways LA Knight can honor Bray Wyatt at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#4. Uncle Howdy returns to help LA Knight win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Uncle Howdy could make his return at The Royal Rumble.

WWE Universe celebrated Bray Wyatt's return at the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Shortly after his return, an ominous figure started surfacing, seemingly stalking Bray.

For a while, we only saw a silhouette of who was eventually revealed as Uncle Howdy. As Wyatt's storyline progressed, Howdy became a prominent fixture in the angle until the company stopped using him once Bray had to step away due to his illness.

Fans eventually learned the identity of Uncle Howdy was Bray Wyatt's real-life younger brother, former NXT Champion Bo Dallas. Early in his career, Bo was a vital part of NXT's initial success after rebranding from FCW. Unfortunately, his main roster run never reached that same level of success.

Bo Dallas is reportedly still employed by WWE, but his status, as well as his future, is uncertain. With that said Royal Rumble would be an ideal stage for Uncle Howdy to emerge and assist his brother's former foe in winning the title.

#3. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan could be in LA Knight's corner

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was an original member of The Wyatt Family.

When the pro wrestling history books are re-written, The Wyatt Family will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most unique and dominant factions of all time.

Not only were they successful, but they were incredibly popular with fans all over the world. Luke Harper, Bray Wyatt, and Erick Rowan were the original members of the Wyatt Family before others like Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman eventually joined.

WWE released a slew of superstars during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, Erick Rowan was one of those stars who was let go.

Since his departure, Rowan has remained fairly quiet and has only appeared seldom for independent promotions and wrestling conventions. LA Knight could benefit from having the 6'8' monster in his corner for his Rumble match.

#2. LA Knight could make his entrance using Bray's theme music

One of the many components needed to create a great WWE Superstar is their entrance music. While some stars have used simple instrumental themes created by former WWE music composer Jim Johnston, others have opted for more mainstream types of music for their entrances.

Bray Wyatt was a prime example of the latter.

Mark Crozer is the face behind Bray's original theme song, originally titled "Broken out in Love" but later renamed by WWE to "Live in Fear." The song became iconic during Wyatt's career as the fireflies would light up throughout the arena during his epic march to the ring.

While there is nothing wrong with LA Knight's current entrance music, it would probably be a historic moment to see Knight use Bray's theme music for one night only, during his entrance to his championship match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#1. LA Knight wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with a deadly kiss from Sister Abigail

Bray Wyatt plants LA Knight with a kiss from Sister Abigail.

Bray Wyatt's final feud was against LA Knight, and his final televised match was the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The feud between Knight and Wyatt never reached the full potential it could have had, but the two were able to create some legendary moments in a short amount of time.

After being repackaged from Husky Harris to Bray Wyatt, one of the names fans often heard Bray mention was Sister Abigail. While the origins of Abigail were never fully revealed, Wyatt eluded to that character being his sister in the storyline.

His finishing maneuver was named after this mysterious persona, as Bray would often end his matches with a kiss from Sister Abigail. If LA Knight got the opportunity to land a Sister Abigail on one of his opponents at Royal Rumble, WWE Universe would erupt in what would likely be an emotional reaction that would be remembered forever.

