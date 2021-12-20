4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Another top star re-signs with WWE, 3 circumstances that can lead to Kevin Owens' release revealed

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. The end of the year is nearing, as is the brand new Day 1 pay-per-view.

This week's edition features a lot of details about Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE, how it has resulted in another superstar doing the same. We also focus on the response to rumors that Jeff Hardy tried to get himself fired, the future of a released superstar and the messy backstage contract details, and more:

#4. Hope is true: Another top star re-signs with WWE

Kevin Owens' WWE contract was set to expire on January 31st, 2022. There was a lot of speculation about whether he was staying or not, and a rumor even emerged that he was "expected" to leave the company.

For some reason, the news of Sami Zayn's contract status went under the radar. It was revealed that his contract was set to expire by the end of 2021, giving him an even smaller room than Owens.

After news about KO re-signing with WWE emerged, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed in a YouTube Q & A that he expected the renewal would help the company in their efforts to retain Sami Zayn's services.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Zayn has re-signed with WWE as well. As of now, no company sources have confirmed the news, but he described it as "locker room talk":

''In conjunction with being featured more heavily on television, Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen, 37), signed a multi-year deal with WWE. There has also been locker room talk that Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei, also 37) did as well, but WWE sources have not confirmed Zayn having signed to us yet,'' said Meltzer.

We hope this is true and that Sami Zayn has re-signed with Vince McMahon's promotion. It seemed to be a no-brainer that he would renew his contract after the news of Kevin Owens doing so. Just like his on-screen rival (and real-life best friend), Zayn is a better fit for WWE than AEW.

