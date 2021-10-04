4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Backstage news on Shane & Vince McMahon's relationship, 7-Time Champion to undergo surgery and be out of action for WWE

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. This edition will be light on WWE Draft rumors as we're still in the midst of the two-day event as of this writing.

This week's edition includes backstage news on Shane and Vince McMahon's relationship, a 7-time Champion being written off WWE TV for surgery, a current champion not being cleared to wrestle, big news on SummerSlam 2022, and more:

#5. Hope is true: Backstage news on Shane McMahon's relationship with Vince McMahon post-WWE exit

A report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that Shane McMahon is no longer with WWE. Although he was written out of his authority figure role two years ago on the SmackDown on FOX, he returned for a few appearances between 2020 and 2021.

In what turned out to be his last match in WWE, McMahon lost to Braun Strowman in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 37. It certainly wasn't the worst way to go out, but it's a shame that Strowman is no longer with WWE.

With regards to Strowman and his future, we'll get back to that later. For now, McMahon's run with WWE seems to be over. It's no secret that his 5-year stint between 2016 and 2021 saw him involved only on-screen and not the business side of the product.

Anthony @twaaaaaan Shane McMahon was born with money coming out of his ears and still decided yeah I’m gonna jump off everything at my dads wrestling shows. respect Shane McMahon was born with money coming out of his ears and still decided yeah I’m gonna jump off everything at my dads wrestling shows. respect https://t.co/0Dh7cF1tkm

Perhaps this worked out better for him, as he specifically stated that he walked away from WWE in 2009 to prevent any strain between him and his father, Vince McMahon.

As per a report from Wrestlingnews.co, a WWE source revealed that the relationship between Vince and Shane McMahon is great:

"I know that fans want to think that there is this friction between Shane and Vince but their relationship is great. When Shane returned in 2016 it was agreed by everyone that he would only work as a talent. That is what Shane wanted. Shane has other business interests. It was never a secret that he wasn’t involved in the business side of WWE,” said the source.

We hope this is true because it leaves the door open for a Shane McMahon return to WWE. McMahon being in WWE solely as an on-screen character seems to work better for all parties involved.

