4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Big title match to be Seth Rollins' back-up plan for WrestleMania, Popular WWE star to return after 8 months with a new name?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. The road to WrestleMania 38 is finally winding down, and a lot is happening in the world of pro wrestling.

Everything will be centered around Dallas, Texas, in just two weeks, as the AT&T Stadium will play host to WrestleMania for the second time since 2016. A lot is happening, which has resulted in a busy rumor mill.

From a big backup plan for WrestleMania to backstage details on injuries, heat, and more, here are the biggest rumors of the week which we hope are and aren't true:

#4. Hope isn't true: WWE's possible backup plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38?

Seth Rollins doesn't have a WrestleMania match yet

Seth Rollins doesn't have a WrestleMania match yet. Various reports have indicated that Cody Rhodes recently signed with WWE and that the internal plan is to have him have Seth Rollins at Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

However, as of now, all of these are reports. While multiple reports normally indicate that this is true, we may have to wait until WrestleMania 38 for the signing to be officially announced.

As of now, there could be a big backup plan that WWE has in store for Seth Rollins. According to a report from GiveMeSport, Rollins could be a last-minute addition to the planned United States Championship match at WrestleMania between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Sportskeeda's Matt Black wrote:

"It seems that [Damian]Priest vs. [Finn] Balor was planned for WrestleMania 38, and the two have been building the angle over the US title in recent weeks. Without [Cody] Rhodes, however, an audible might have to be called to make sure [Seth] Rollins gets a prominent match on the show."

We hope this is true because it's the best possible alternative for Rollins, who deserves a spot at WrestleMania no matter what.

#3. Hope isn't true A big name change

Elias was last seen in vignettes in the summer of 2021

The last time Elias was on WWE TV, he lost a mini-feud to the now-released Jaxson Ryker. After that, vignettes began airing with Elias' name on a gravestone, indicating the end of his character and a potential repackaging.

It's been over half a year since that happened, and there have been no signs on TV of his return. However, that could all change soon. A new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful stated that Elias is in the plans to be back soon with a new name.

Sportskeeda's Matt Black wrote:

"It appears that Elias won't be gone forever, as Sean Ross Sapp has received word that new vignettes have been filmed recently. In the same update, it was reported that Elias is tentatively slated to return to the RAW brand in the near future, although that could always change".

We hope this isn't true because a name change isn't needed. A repackaging, however, may not be a bad idea on WWE's side.

#3. Hope is true: The reason why The Miz has followed Dolph Ziggler to NXT

The Miz recently appeared on NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 finally seems to be finding its footing months after the rebranding. While it wasn't well-received at first, a portion of vocal fans have begun to warm up to the idea, and one could even argue that a change was desperately needed for the black and gold brand.

NXT 2.0 is far more focused on developing superstars for the main roster, moving away from the direction of independent style wrestling within WWE. Dolph Ziggler's crossover and NXT Title win has made the headlines, with some praising the surprising decision.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Miz's recent appearance on NXT is a sign of things to come with more main roster stars set to make a crossover:

"Yep, we’ll see how that does. I mean, that’s the big thing. The strategy to build the developmental brand is to have a star from Raw on the show almost every week and to plug that on Monday to build to Tuesday. They didn’t shoot any angle on the show, but they did plug, Miz being there with Dolph Ziggler."

We hope this is true because it's a great way to build more hype on the show. While Dolph Ziggler had little to no momentum on the main roster, his NXT run has admittedly had a special feel about it. It can help elevate NXT 2.0.

#2. Hope isn't true: WWE's original plans for Big E at WrestleMania

Big E will miss WrestleMania this year

Former WWE Champion Big E will, unfortunately, miss WrestleMania this year. While many assumed that his push in 2021 would result in him being in a world title match at WrestleMania, nothing that happened in 2022 had indicated that he would be in that position.

With his career-threatening neck injury that happened on SmackDown recently, there were a lot of questions about what the original plan for Big E at WrestleMania was. Before his injury, he was quietly shifted to SmackDown to rejoin Kofi Kingston.

Xavier Woods is set to take his place, and according to Fightful Select, there was an underwhelming original plan for the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda's Vatsal Rathod wrote:

"According to Fightful Select, Big E was set to team up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to take on the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch (fka Pete Dunne)."

We hope this isn't true because it would have been disappointing to see Big E in a filler spot at WrestleMania 38.

#2. Hope is true: Backstage details on whether Ridge Holland has heat for injuring Big E

Ridge Holland was reportedly very apologetic for the unfortunate accident involving Big E

Ridge Holland was, unfortunately, the one involved in the accident that saw former WWE Champion Big E suffer a career-threatening injury. Holland is no stranger to in-ring injuries as well, and there seems to be an understanding that what happened with Big E was an unfortunate incident that is a part of being a professional wrestler.

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that there was no backstage heat on Ridge Holland for the botch involving Big E:

"I asked some wrestlers about what happened and what their take of it was. First of all, I will say I heard that Ridge Holland was very apologetic and very sorry about what happened backstage. He handled himself well," reported Wade Keller. "There doesn't appear to be any heat on him. This was not a reckless move or something that Big E wasn't ready for or that seemed like in any way, Ridge Holland did anything wrong. In terms of the spot, it's just accidents happen is what I was told."

We hope this is true because it would have been unfair on Holland to get heat for the injury. The fact that he was apologetic and took responsibility says enough about his attitude backstage in WWE.

#1. Hope isn't true: Brock Lesnar's blood at MSG and why blading is better

Roman Reigns stood tall over a bloodied Brock Lesnar at the Madison Square Garden Live event ahead of their main event clash at WrestleMania 38. It was a bit surprising to see that WWE allowed Lesnar to be bloodied the way it was. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the WWE Champion was bleeding via a "hard way job" and not blading - a banned but safer practice:

''Regarding the 3/5 Madison Square Garden show, the word is that Lesnar did not use a blade to cut himself and it was a hardway job from the steps. WWE bans blading. Obviously that angle was meant to have blood and Lesnar does what he wants, but the reality is that blading is a lot safer that having someone bust your head hardway.''

We hope this isn't true because it seems hypocritical for WWE to ban safer methods like blading while making bizarre moves like letting Lesnar bleed the hard way.

#1. Hope is true: Batista to be at the 2022 Hall of Fame, future induction status revealed

WWE @WWE Earlier today, @DaveBautista confirmed a change to his #WWEHOF induction in a social media post addressed to the WWE Universe. ms.spr.ly/6015VPqAf Earlier today, @DaveBautista confirmed a change to his #WWEHOF induction in a social media post addressed to the WWE Universe. ms.spr.ly/6015VPqAf

Batista was originally going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020 - a year after he ended his professional wrestling career. It was the perfect timing, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the entire ceremony was scrapped.

Many assumed that, with fans returning for WrestleMania 37 (in a limited capacity), Batista would get his induction. However, due to commitments clashing around the time, the decision was made for the induction to happen at a later date with fans.

This year, The Undertaker will get inducted as the headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 that will happen post-SmackDown one night before WrestleMania 38.

A report from PWInsider stated that Batista is expected to be in attendance at Dallas for his old rival's induction. As for his own, he is expected to be inducted next year in Los Angeles:

"We've been asked about Dave Bautista potentially going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. We are told that is not currently in the planning but it is expected he'll be in attendance in Dallas for Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction. We are told that internally, Bautista's official induction ceremony is more likely for next year in Los Angeles," said the report.

We hope this is true because three years is a long time for Batista to have to wait for his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Next year is the perfect time for it to happen.

