4 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Former SmackDown GM to be key backstage figure for Stephanie McMahon, Popular WWE star out with legitimate injury

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been an eventful week in the world of wrestling, which also happens to be the final one before SummerSlam 2022.

The biggest news of all this past week is Vince McMahon announcing that he is officially retiring from WWE. This edition deals with the fallout of that.

It also has some positive news about Sasha Banks and Naomi after a long time, a three-time Intercontinental Champion dealing with an injury, a certain superstar getting a big push and the reason for it, and the door now being open for Goldberg to face a man who he had real-life heat with.

#4. Hope is true: Stephanie McMahon has developed a good relationship with former SmackDown General Manager

Stephanie McMahon is the co-CEO of WWE

It only makes sense that we start with the fallout of Vince McMahon's retirement. For one, Stephanie McMahon has been named the co-CEO of WWE along with Nick Khan, and she has now taken on the biggest role of her career.

What will be interesting to see is who the key backstage figures will be. It was well-documented that Vince McMahon had his right-hand men and a select group of people working closely under him. That could all change with the change in hierarchy.

On the latest edition of PW Torch's Focus on WWE show, Wade Keller stated that Stephanie McMahon has a great working relationship with former SmackDown General Manager Paul Heyman:

"He [Paul Heyman] has worked with WWE and he butted heads with Stephanie McMahon. As I've talked about in recent months, it seems like to people that have seen them that Heyman and Stephanie get along. You know like, genuinely, there's a chemistry and a dynamic between them that's very positive. And that's very different than, you know, 15-20 years ago. So, Heyman is someone to watch. He's really, really smart. And he is a wrestling guy." [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

We hope this is true because Paul Heyman could take up a key backstage role, and while he doesn't have a perfect track record, he seems to have the trust of a lot of fans and talent.

#3. Hope isn't true: Sami Zayn's injury status

Sami Zayn is an honorary member of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has been one of the highlights of SmackDown in 2022. Recently, he has been trying to become a member of The Bloodline, being called an honorary member.

However, he hasn't wrestled since Money in the Bank 2022, which was three weeks ago. He was spotted on SmackDown wearing a cast recently and from the look of things, it isn't just a part of the storyline he is in.

Sami Zayn is dealing with a legitimate injury, as reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON):

"Zayn had his arm in a sling on Smackdown on 7/15. The injury is legit, but it's not major and they are hopeful of him being able to wrestle in a few weeks."

We hope this isn't true, but if it isn't a major one, then it isn't too big a deal.

#3. Hope is true: Liv Morgan unexpectedly benefited from a recent backstage incident in WWE?

Liv Morgan has already become one of the biggest superstars of 2022. At Money in the Bank, she finally got the push that fans were desperate to see as she won the MITB briefcase and cashed in the same night on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

She is now at the peak of her popularity so far, and some wondered why it was decided that this was the right time for Morgan. A new report has stated that the Sasha Banks-Naomi walk-out incident from May 2022 resulted in a big spot to fill in the women's division.

Dave Meltzer revealed on WON that Liv Morgan got a push because WWE needed to build a new top babyface on SmackDown after the Sasha Banks-Naomi incident:

''Part of the reason, if not the key reason, for the recent push of Morgan was the walking out of Banks and Naomi. When they left, the idea was that Smackdown needed a new top tier woman babyface and Morgan was the one who got the pick of the draw,'' said Meltzer.

We hope this is true because while it isn't in the most ideal circumstances, the company made the right call to pick Liv Morgan to fill that spot.

#2. Hope isn't true: WWE's approach to building up the final Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match

The two men will face off for the final time at SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all set for a Last Man Standing match to headline SummerSlam 2022. It is being advertised as their final match against each other.

Their seventh encounter has been peculiar as they haven't been seen together in the ring since late June when Lesnar returned. Dave Meltzer reported on WON that WWE is intentionally planning to keep both men apart in the build-up to their final match:

''The interesting main event strategy is that aside from the angle shot when Lesnar returned and laid out Reigns, it has been to keep the two apart. Unless plans change, the two will not be on the same in the entire last month of the build,'' claimed Meltzer.

We hope this isn't true, but we can understand the perspective that little is going to be achieved by keeping them on-screen together. With that said, it is the main event of the second-biggest show of the year, making the decision slightly bizarre.

#2. Hope is true: A positive update on the Sasha Banks-Naomi situation

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

It has been over two months since the Sasha Banks-Naomi walk-out incident. The fallout was massive, as the Women's Tag Team Championships were vacated and WWE chose to put both women under public scrutiny. However, there are polarizing views regarding what went down.

However, things have changed in the company since then, and Vince McMahon, who is known to hate walkouts, is no longer in charge. Triple H is in a key talent relations position and has been known to be a big advocate for Sasha Banks going back to NXT over seven years ago.

Over two months after the Banks-Naomi incident, Wade Keller of PWTorch revealed that there is finally positive news regarding the situation thanks to the change in the WWE hierarchy.

Sportskeeda's Vivek Sharma wrote:

"Wade Keller of PWTorch recently reported that the new hierarchy is respected by the stars and there is optimism among the women that Stephanie [McMahon] will improve their TV time and presentation. It was also reported that some stars believe Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to the promotion is now an option."

We hope this is true because both talents are highly valuable to the company and fans will welcome them back with open arms.

#1. Hope isn't true: Concern over Vince McMahon after his retirement from WWE

Vince McMahon officially stepped away from his life's work

In perhaps a concerning fallout, there has been some chatter about what lies ahead for Vince McMahon. He is a man who dedicated five decades of his life to the company - starting as a ring announcer and emerging as the most powerful man in the history of the industry.

He is somebody who is known to have little to no hobbies as he was often described as a workaholic. WWE was his entire life, and perhaps that's why there is concern regarding a potential health deterioration for him now that he is done with the company.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, there is concern from McMahon's friends and old colleagues about his health now that he has retired. One talent reportedly said:

"What the f— will he even do with himself? I worry his health will go downhill from this," part of the report stated. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

We hope this isn't true, but it isn't surprising given that workaholics often struggle when they retire. We can only hope that he gets occupied by something worthwhile.

#1. Hope is true: The door is open for Goldberg to face a star with who he had real-life issues

Goldberg is now 55 years old

It's not known how many matches Goldberg has left in his career. In 2022, he had arguably the best in-ring bout of his career against Bobby Lashley as he got revenge against him in a No Holds Barred match at Crown Jewel 2021.

His last appearance was a Universal title match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Given his age, the assumption is that his appearances are going to decrease over time. However, there is one dream match that could still happen - and it will potentially be against someone who he had an issue with in real life.

According to Cageside Seats, there is a belief that the door is open for a match between Goldberg and Riddle:

"Speculation about WWE booking Goldberg vs. Matt Riddle intensified after a video of their awkward backstage confrontation from SummerSlam 2019 was posted on WWE’s YouTube channel yesterday.''

We hope this is true because Goldberg vs Riddle is a big-money match that fans would love to see before the former Universal Champion retires for good.

