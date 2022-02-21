4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Incredible Fatal-4-Way main event for WrestleMania 38 canceled, WWE's bizarre change of plans for Stone Cold's return match

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. The road to WrestleMania is quickly coming to a close, with a month-and-a-half left until The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This week's rumors include the return of two multi-time champions from injury, plans for the WrestleMania 38 main event, a widely-anticipated return after six years, a former WWE Champion missing WrestleMania this year, a legend possibly retiring without fans realizing, and so much more.

Let's jump right into the rumors of the week that we hope are true and those we hope aren't:

#4. Hope is true: WWE's incredible plan for one of the WrestleMania 38 main events

There are usually several plans made for the annual WrestleMania main event(s), but only two can be finalized. On many occasions, the originally-planned main event would have been far more exciting but is canceled due to various circumstances.

The same seems to have happened this year with the plan for Night One at WrestleMania 38. With Night Two being headlined by a champion vs. champion, title for title bout, the first night is expected to be headlined by the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

It's a solid main event with two marquee top stars, but the original plan may have been even better, albeit clouded with a bit of uncertainty.

According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, the company originally planned Night One to be headlined by a Fatal-Four-Way match between the Four Horsewomen Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. Sportskeeda's Israel Lutete wrote:

"According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, the match was 'seriously considered' to headline the first night of the wrestling extravaganza. The report mentions that the main reason the bout was scrapped was centered around Ronda Rousey."

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



You'd want her on TV for weeks to build up to the feud, and as of right now, it's unclear when she's going to be cleared by.



I'm hoping for SummerSlam 2022. I personally think the Four Horsewomen match not happening at #WrestleMania is the right call, mainly because of Bayley.You'd want her on TV for weeks to build up to the feud, and as of right now, it's unclear when she's going to be cleared by.I'm hoping for SummerSlam 2022. I personally think the Four Horsewomen match not happening at #WrestleMania is the right call, mainly because of Bayley.You'd want her on TV for weeks to build up to the feud, and as of right now, it's unclear when she's going to be cleared by.I'm hoping for SummerSlam 2022.

We hope this is true because it would have been an incredible main event for WrestleMania 38. The stage was big enough, and all four women are now big, established superstars who often receive top billing alongside the men.

However, it wasn't necessarily the wrong decision to cancel the plan. As stated in the tweet above by Louis Dangoor, there would have been a lot of uncertainty about Bayley's return as she has been out injured since July 2021.

However, it's an option that WWE can always go with at any point in the next few years. Rousey vs. Flair is certainly big enough to headline Night One at the AT&T Stadium.

Edited by Kaushik Das