4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true & 3 we hope aren't: Popular WWE star to return to after 16 months, Major concern over 20-time champion's injury and return?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. Our next edition will come after Extreme Rules 2022, but we are now entering the week of the two go-home shows before the premium live event.

While Extreme Rules won't feature Roman Reigns, there could be major plans for his next feud after Logan Paul. This week's edition features stories about major returns to the WWE main roster, concerns over a legend's status and return, changes to championships and championship plans, big WrestleMania 39 match rumors, and more. Let's get right into it:

#4. Hope is true: A big update on Mandy Rose's return to the WWE main roster

Mandy Rose is the NXT Women's Champion

Mandy Rose experienced the greatest success of her WWE career when she moved back to NXT. Forming the Toxic Attraction faction (with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin), she became the NXT Women's Champion and has held the title for nearly a year now. She even successfully unified it with the NXT UK Women's Championship.

But given the success and improvement, she has experienced, many fans have speculated as to when she will return to the main roster. Rose's fans might be happy to hear that the wait could be over by the end of this month.

According to a report from Xero News, there are plans for Mandy Rose to drop the title and potentially return to the WWE main roster for WarGames:

"And here's another. Mandy will be Joining them. She is due to drop the belt before Survivor Series. Last told there was a pitch for them to be apart of the War Games Match," read the report.

We hope this is true because she has experienced considerable success in NXT and is ready to enter the mix of the main roster women's division. Rose and Toxic Attraction would be a breath of fresh air for the division.

#3. Hope isn't true: Major concern over Randy Orton's injury

Randy Orton has won 20 overall championships in his career

Randy Orton hasn't been in action ever since losing to The Usos in the Tag Team title unification match. He was written off TV, and it was only later that fans discovered that his back injury was far worse than expected.

Perhaps years of doing the RKO have taken its toll on him, as it was initially reported that he would be out for the rest of 2022. However, things aren't looking positive all these months later.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there is concern over the 20-time Champion's injury:

''There is a lot of concern regarding Orton’s back injury and its severity,'' said Meltzer.

We hope this isn't true because it would delay his return to WWE. However, his health should be prioritized, and his comeback shouldn't be rushed.

#3. Hope is true: Plans to change the design of multiple championships

The company logo being put on titles has been a key marketing tool

The only championships that have seen a change in the last few years have been the Intercontinental and the United States Championship. They were welcome and much-needed changes, and some believe that the world titles should also get a new look.

With the WWE logo being front and center of the world titles and women's titles, not many are hopeful that there will be a change in design. However, a change is reportedly in order.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there are plans to change "at least" three championship belts in WWE.

We hope this is true because more titles need to be revamped. The women's titles haven't had a makeover in over six years, while the WWE Championship has been the same for even longer.

#2. Hope isn't true: A big botch during a SmackDown segment involving Drew McIntyre & Karrion Kross

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross have had a good feud that will culminate at Extreme Rules, with the two men facing off in a strap match. However, the build-up to the feud has come with a few hiccups.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan called for Scarlett to hit Drew McIntyre with fire paper to blind him, allowing Karrion Kross to take advantage of the situation. Instead, she missed the mark, and the two stars had to improvise by brawling with each other.

We hope this isn't true, but it probably is, given how things played out.

#2. Hope is true: Plans to separate the two WWE world titles?

Roman Reigns successfully unified the two world championships at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event. Since then, he has been parading both championships with a reduced schedule.

However, given that RAW has been without a World Champion, many have clung on to the hope that the titles will be separated again.

According to a report from Xero News, there are plans for two world title belts in the new designs, which means that the actual unification won't happen:

"There is 2 world titles planned for the new belt designs. There is no plans to unify them into 1 belt."

We hope this is true because having two world titles would benefit numerous stars who are potentially in line to capture gold in the coming months.

#1. Hope isn't true: WWE swapping opponents for WrestleMania 39 women's title matches

What does Triple H have planned for the most accomplished women in WWE history?

This year's WrestleMania featured the four most high-profile women in the RAW and SmackDown Women's title matches. On Night 1, Becky Lynch was defeated by Bianca Belair, while Night 2 saw Charlotte Flair pick up a big win against Ronda Rousey.

With Flair taking time off after losing the women's title to Rousey, it seems to be only a matter of time before she makes her return. What seems to be a bit surprising, however, is that WWE will seemingly be sticking with the same four women for the two title matches at WrestleMania 39.

According to Xero News, the plan is for Becky Lynch to face Ronda Rousey on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, while Charlotte Flair will seemingly take on Bianca Belair on Night 2.

We hope this isn't true, a Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey is the right direction, but Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair may not be. It's essentially just WWE swapping women from this year's matches, and it gives little opportunity to other women.

#1. Hope is true: Possible plans for Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles in the near future

Roman Reigns will touch 852 days as the Undisputed Universal Champion if or when he holds on to the title until the end of 2022. As mentioned before, there are no plans for him to drop it anytime soon.

However, what will make his reign interesting is new storylines and new opponents. In this case, it's an old opponent - one who he hasn't interacted with on TV for over six years.

Cageside Seats reported that there could be plans for an AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns feud in the near future:

''Roman Reigns wrestled AJ Styles on his house show appearance in Vancouver last weekend, and there’s speculation from WrestlingNews.co & others than means Styles could be in line for a feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion soon.''

We hope this is true because even if AJ Styles doesn't become the Undisputed Universal Champion, there are a couple of great matches guaranteed.

