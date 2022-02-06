4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Post-WrestleMania opponent for Roman Reigns possibly revealed, Brock Lesnar involved in a backstage altercation with released WWE star?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. The road to WrestleMania is fully underway, and the card for the grandest stage of them all is already beginning to shape up.

Two of the main events have already been announced, with many more matches expected to be a part of the "most stupendous" two-night WrestleMania in the company's history.

This week's rumors include the possible post-WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns, the return of a record-breaking champion from injury, matches planned for WrestleMania 39 in 2023, a popular backstage figure being "frustrated", a former WWE champion losing his singles push, and more. Let's get right into it:

#4. Hope is true: WWE's potential post-WrestleMania plans for Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns' road to WrestleMania has been laid out. The ultimate match will be the main event against Brock Lesnar, although there is one big roadblock. The Elimination Chamber show at Saudi Arabia will see Reigns take on Goldberg for the Universal Title in a match that was originally supposed to happen at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, will look to reclaim the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley inside the Elimination Chamber. He doesn't need to as he has already won the Royal Rumble, but him winning would cement the much-dreaded champion vs champion, title for title bout at WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns is fully expected to retain against Goldberg, while it remains unclear what lies ahead for The Beast Incarnate prior to WrestleMania. What we could have an idea of, however, is what lies ahead for Reigns should he beat Brock Lesnar at the grandest stage of them all. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre is slated to be the next opponent for The Tribal Chief after his feuds with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar:

“Drew McIntyre was credited as Roman's challenger, but then his injury changed plans. The WWE, however, has not canceled his plans, in fact we have learned that in the coming months the two Superstars will surely have a feud." (H/T Spazio Wrestling)

We hope this is true, although it may guarantee that Drew McIntyre won't be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns. If the WrestleMania main event becomes a title vs title match, then there is a bigger chance for McIntyre to win either the Universal or WWE Championship later on.

