4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true & 3 we hope aren't: Roman Reigns' dream feud with 35-year-old star not happening, WWE unable to negotiate new contract with 9-time champion?

As WWE prepares for another big trip to Saudi Arabia, the rumor mill has been buzzing. This week's edition includes the possible cancellation of a dream feud for Roman Reigns, the stalled return of a Grand Slam Champion, major changes to the 2023 Premium Live Event calendar, major backstage changes, a possible title change in the future, and more.

#4. Hope is true: A dream feud for Roman Reigns isn't happening yet

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso both broke character on SmackDown thanks to Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns has run through every competitor that has stood in front of him since August 2020, barring Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble this year. As a result, the return of Bray Wyatt is making fans thirsty for a dream feud between him and Roman Reigns.

The last time the two had a big singles feud was in 2015, with a brief interaction post-WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

However, the other side of the matter is the fact that Wyatt hasn't always thrived in the title picture. In the opinion of many fans, Wyatt's character doesn't need to hold a world title to feel important. The disastrous 2019 feud with Seth Rollins also left a lot of questions unanswered.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the previously-rumored Bray Wyatt-Roman Reigns feud isn't happening because WWE has learned from The Fiend run:

"In regards to the rumors that Bray Wyatt was imminently set to feud with Roman Reigns, one source in WWE creative claimed that was false. Specifically they said "where would we go from there?" and another noted that they learned from the Fiend run." (via Fightful Select)

We hope this is true because it's better to keep Wyatt away from Reigns, especially if he isn't the one who is going to dethrone him. The current story of Wyatt's return on SmackDown has enough potential to go on for a long time - by which Reigns will presumably have dropped the Undisputed Universal title.

#3. Hope isn't true: WWE's talks with Sasha Banks have stalled

There were previously positive updates on the return of Sasha Banks

It has been nearly half a year since we last saw Sasha Banks in WWE. While tensions were high following her and Naomi's walkout from RAW, things seemed to cool down once there was a change in management post-Vince McMahon.

Since then, more rumors have suggested that there have been positive talks about a return for both Banks and Naomi.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that despite Banks being under contract, the talks have stalled because of hang-ups with negotiations for a new deal:

"She is still under contract to WWE, but there is no word on when she'll return as there were said to be hang-ups in negotiations for a new deal," noted Dave Meltzer.

We hope this isn't true, but we also understand Sasha Banks' need to secure the best contract possible following what happened in May.

#3. Hope is true: Triple H axing a longstanding WWE premium live event

The Game is continuing to make big decisions for a big turnaround

Triple H has been responsible for WWE's big turnaround in the post-Vince McMahon era. This isn't to discredit the work of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, but fans can see the result of Triple H's creative influence on RAW and SmackDown - both of which have had a drastic increase in quality since July.

Another big change that Triple H seems keen to make is adjusting the premium live event calendar. With Day 1 officially axed for 2023, there is now a rumor about another longstanding event getting canceled.

WrestleVotes reported that Triple H is axing the Hell in a Cell premium live event and is going to use the stipulation for bigger matches going forward:

"The show itself, I think is completely dead. That match, from what I understand means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he's had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey (Uso) so they've been feuding for six weeks, they got to be there now because the calendar says so... That's not going to happen anymore." [H/T Give Me Sport]

We hope this is true because Hell in a Cell was historically used to blow off only the biggest feuds pre-2010s. Using the stipulation only for specific storylines will increase the prestige of Hell in a Cell again.

#2. Hope isn't true: Randy Orton was reportedly responsible for a Divas Search contestant quitting WWE

The Viper has changed a lot on a personal level during the last 10 years

It seems to be known that Randy Orton was far from the easiest WWE star to work with in his earlier days. While he is now a respected veteran who has a positive presence in a younger locker room, that wasn't always the case.

Rochelle Loewen, who was a Divas Search contestant in 2003, reportedly walked out of WWE due to The Viper. Val Venis stated on the Wrestling Shoot Interview YouTube Channel that Randy Orton was directly responsible for Rochelle Loewen quitting WWE:

"I know Randy had some issue with one of the girls from the Diva Search that when we went to Hawaii, Japan - Japan, Alaska, then Alaska back to L.A., and in Alaska that girl quit because of Randy," he said. [03:38 to 04:04]

We hope this isn't true, but given the past behavior that Orton was known to have, it shouldn't be surprising if it is true. With that said, he has made strides on a personal level and doesn't seem to be the same person at all.

#2. Hope is true: The White Rabbit saga will mark a big change for WWE

The White Rabbit being the set-up of Bray Wyatt's return seemed to have been a foregone conclusion. Despite the outcome being obvious, WWE made it as enticing as possible with weekly QR codes and easter eggs being placed across several weeks of TV programming.

When Wyatt eventually returned at Extreme Rules 2022, it felt like the perfect payoff. Making the hardcore portion of fans decode the QR codes and hints worked out in the company's favor as it was essentially free advertising on social media.

PWInsider reported that WWE management was happy with the interactive nature of the White Rabbit - including the teasers and QR codes that eventually led to Bray Wyatt's return. It was noted that it will mark a big change as the company will utilize such ideas going forward.

We hope this is true because it's a fresh and unique way to interact with the social media generation of fans.

#1. Hope isn't true: Asuka is out injured?

Asuka disappeared from WWE television in the last few weeks despite being involved with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and former champion Alexa Bliss in a feud against Damage CTRL.

While Bliss has been working live events, it seems like The Empress Of Tomorrow is dealing with an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Asuka could be out dealing with a legitimate injury, which explains her recent absence.

We hope this isn't true because Asuka is a big asset to the RAW Women's division.

#1. Hope is true: Sami Zayn and a former world champion could be the ones to dethrone The Usos

Tensions continued to rise between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso on SmackDown

Sami Zayn has been a breath of fresh air in the longstanding Bloodline storyline. His role as the Honorary Uce and tensions with Jey Uso have made for great programming, and it has almost made fans forget that The Usos are only two weeks away from breaking The New Day's record as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

Given the importance of The Usos in the Bloodline storyline and their long reign as champions, it only makes sense that there has to be a big payoff when they inevitably lose the titles.

Dave Meltzer stated on WON that there is currently speculation that the plan is for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to dethrone The Usos in 2023:

''The next Saudi date could be announced at the 11/5 show, but with Mania locked, it would look like early March or later April as an open time, but it’s going to be when they want it and sometime in the spring is targeted. Losing the 1/1 date also means likely adding a new date in 2023. There’s already speculation, and it’s just speculation that it would be a good time and place for Zayn & Owens to beat the Usos and end their record setting tag run or Reigns vs. Zayn.''

We hope this is true because if Sami Zayn isn't going to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, the next best option is for him to dethrone The Usos.

