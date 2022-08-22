4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Surprising plans for Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre, WWE Legend unsure about in-ring return after 10 years at WrestleMania

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's the start of another interesting week in the world of wrestling, and we expect big things to happen as the build-up to Clash at the Castle continues.

So what is it that we can expect from the rumor mill this week? What we have in store includes plans for Roman Reigns' Universal title run, a major WrestleMania 39 match being in jeopardy, plans for SummerSlam 2023, an absent WWE star getting trained by ex-superstar, a SmackDown star losing his main event push, and more:

#4. Hope is true: Roman Reigns' legendary Universal title run is not in jeopardy?

Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns is set to headline Clash at the Castle 2022. With Reigns having touched 700 days as the Universal Champion, he will complete a two-year world title reign - the only WWE star to do so in the 21st century, and the first person since Hulk Hogan in 1986.

Many feel that the stars are aligned for Reigns to drop the title to Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After all, it's a historic Premium Live Event that is expected to draw a sold-out crowd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. To add to that, McIntyre is yet to have his moment in front of a live audience, while Reigns has also taken up a more relaxed schedule.

The latest odds from BetOnline have suggested that The Tribal Chief could be set to retain the Universal title at Clash at the Castle.

We hope this is true, although we certainly wouldn't be opposed to Drew McIntyre having his moment on such a big stage. It should also be noted that the odds could still shift in McIntyre's favor.

#3. Hope isn't true: The Rock's comments about a potential match against Roman Reigns

WWE has been trying to get The Rock for WrestleMania 39 for a while now

There have been long-standing rumors about The Rock's in-ring return to WWE. While he admitted years ago that he quietly retired, many haven't given up hope of him having a dream match against Roman Reigns.

The stage seems to be perfectly set for next year, as it will take place in the SoFi Stadium with WrestleMania going with the Hollywood theme again (it was done previously in 2005 for WrestleMania 21).

However, there is still no evidence to suggest that The Rock will compete at WrestleMania. After all, following the disaster that struck in his last match at WrestleMania 29 (we don't consider his WrestleMania 32 bout to be a legitimate match), it's understandable that insurance companies won't be too keen on allowing him to wrestle again.

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Brian Gewirtz revealed what The Rock said about a potential match against Roman Reigns and a return to WWE:

"I remember running it by Dwayne and he said, 'I don't know if the match is going to happen.' Maybe it does or maybe it doesn't, but it's certainly a cool moment in the 'Young Rock' universe. If it does happen, then you know that little clip is going to be in the big video package so it works either way. That's how I see it." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

We hope this isn't true because we, like many other fans, are still hopeful of the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Hope is true: WWE to bring SummerSlam 2022 back to Nashville?

The Nissan Stadium hosted SummerSlam 2022

Nashville proved to be an excellent host city for SummerSlam 2022. They were treated to an epic event with a crowd of over 40,000 people. The final saga of the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns rivalry also delivered in the form of an all-time classic Last Man Standing match.

From the looks of things, the company has also been thrilled with Nashville and the turnout and reception for the event. WrestleVotes reported that WWE was thrilled with Nashville and is considering heading back next year for SummerSlam 2023:

"Source states WWE was beyond thrilled with how Nashville turned out as the host city for SummerSlam a few weeks back. The city is on the shortlist to host the event again next year. Decision expected early '23."

We hope this is true because Nashville was truly an incredible crowd for SummerSlam and helped make the event what it was.

#2. Hope isn't true: The Usos weren't allowed to enter Canada

The Usos didn't appear on SmackDown this week despite them frequently going back-and-forth from RAW to the blue brand. As you may know, Montreal was the host city of SmackDown this past week.

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns mentioned to Sami Zayn that The Usos had some trouble at the border. This is believed to be an indication that they were not allowed into Canada due to the multiple DUI cases.

We hope this isn't true, but it could very well be, given the strict DUI laws in Canada.

#2. Hope is true: Mr. Kennedy is training a debuting WWE superstar

Mr. Kennedy was one of the earliest Money in the Bank winners

Ken Anderson fka Mr. Kennedy is mostly remembered for his short-yet-impactful four-year stint on the WWE main roster. He was reportedly penciled in to become a World Champion and to get involved in a crucial storyline with Triple H and Vince McMahon - however, all of that fell through.

He was eventually fired after what he believed were complaints from other top stars about how safe he was in the ring. He would then spend a longer time at Impact Wrestling, arguably having a more fulfilling career there.

As per Gable Steveson's Instagram post, it appears as though Ken Anderson fka Mr. Kennedy is training the Olympic Gold medalist.

We hope this is true and it very well appears to be that he is training him.

#1. Hope isn't true: Rising SmackDown star lost his push because of Karrion Kross' return

Karrion Kross made a statement upon his return to SmackDown

Karrion Kross' return has certainly been impactful, but new rumors suggest that another superstar may have been affected by it. There was criticism that while Kross' return was positive, putting him in the main event alongside Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre wasn't.

It's still being criticized by some, although we will only truly know whether it was the right decision or not once the storyline plays out. However, Kross' return and push to the main event also meant that someone else's push was held back.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newslet/em>, the plans for Gunther's bihaveush has been put on hold as Karrion Kross is going to be one of SmackDown's central figures:

''I’m not sure who Gunther is being built for, as he beat Nakamura but it felt like he wasn’t going to be in the top mix with Reigns and McIntyre. Gunther vs. McIntyre seemed natural but now it feels like McIntyre vs. Kross is more likely after the Reigns match,'' noted Meltzer.

We hope this isn't true because Gunther is far more ready for that spot than Kross is. However, we are admittedly enjoying his run as the Intercontinental Champion.

#1. Hope is true: Seth Rollins and another RAW star were spotted at a non-WWE event

Seth Rollins was spotted enjoying wrestling outside of WWE

Seth Rollins has been having a worthwhile run in WWE in 2022 - continuously reinventing himself and being relevant. In his spare time away from the ring, he seems to have gone back to watch some old friends.

Photos taken and posted by the following Instagram account revealed that Seth Rollins and The Miz were spotted at GCW Homecoming (Night 2). Jon Moxley headlined the first night.

We hope this is true and from the look of things, it is. It was a pleasant surprise for the fans.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe