4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Top Champion "demanded" to lose title to young WWE star, Vince McMahon's 2-word response to backstage allegations disclosed

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. We're reaching the midway point of an action-packed July.

With the month being a busy one, a lot has been happening in the rumor mill. This week's edition includes SummerSlam plans, a tag team star likely getting a singles push, backstage news, another Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. WWE update, the promotion's plans for John Cena at SummerSlam, and more!

#4. Hope is true: Ronda Rousey's demands for losing the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey reportedly had no issues with dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey's second women's championship reign ended a lot quicker than expected. After cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase, Liv Morgan became the third woman in WWE to pin Ronda Rousey after Becky Lynch (WrestleMania 35) and Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 38).

Ronda Rousey didn't seem upset on-screen about the loss, embracing the young WWE star and congratulating her before leaving her to enjoy the moment with the fans. From the looks of things, Rousey had no issues dropping the title either.

Ronda Rousey's personal photographer mentioned on social media that The Rowdy One demanded that the most passionate wrestler should be the one to dethrone her:

"Respect to Ronda Rousey, who never wanted or asked to be champion... And demanded that the most passionate pro wrestler be awarded the most prestigious title in our industry... #respect."

We hope this is true because it shows a big shift in Rousey's mentality, as she seems to be more grounded in her 2022 run. While this run seemingly hasn't set the world on fire the way her 2018-19 stint did, it's a positive sign that there are more great things to come from her.

#3. Hope isn't true: Vince McMahon's backstage response to allegations made against him

Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon on Monday Night RAW

Vince McMahon has stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of WWE while still maintaining complete creative control. The allegations against him have multiplied in the past week, with the company claiming that they are continuing to investigate the situation.

Vince McMahon's subsequent appearances over SmackDown and RAW left a bad taste in the mouths of many WWE fans, who felt he was apathetic to his situation.

A report on Fightful Select revealed that Vince McMahon's reaction went from "no-selling" the situation to "being defiant." Sportskeeda's Zain Jafri wrote:

"It was further stated in the same report on Fightful Select that following McMahon's SmackDown appearance on June 17, he returned backstage and shouted "F*** em", which was apparently directed toward the allegations."

We hope this isn't true because it's a bad look for Mr. McMahon as he faces several allegations, and it could risk the possibility of him ever returning to his role.

#3. Hope is true: Reports on WWE's plans for a Montez Ford singles push

The Street Profits star has long been viewed as a big potential singles star

Montez Ford has long been dubbed by some as a future WWE Champion. He has been with Angelo Dawkins for six years now, and although they haven't had championship success since the pandemic era, they still remain one of the most important tag teams on the WWE roster.

It seems inevitable that they will split up someday, and the rumored backstage interest in Ford's potential singles run seems to be no secret. Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR) that many within WWE want the 32-year-old to get a singles push:

"I know there are people who want to push him [Montez Ford] as a singles so it’s possible," Dave Meltzer said. "It will be really tough for [Angelo Dawkins] if they break up the team, I can see him really falling off. I can see them [WWE] really wanting to do something with Ford as a single, he’s got a lot of charisma, super athlete, so there are people who are very high on him right now, especially with his new physique." [H/T: Wrestle Purists]

We hope this is true because Montez Ford deserves a singles run, although we hope that Angelo Dawkins still has a respectable post-Street Profits run in WWE.

#2. Hope isn't true: WWE not utilizing John Cena for SummerSlam 2022

Many speculated that John Cena vs. Theory would be the direction for SummerSlam 2022. They have been teasing a feud for a while now on social media and TV. John Cena's recent RAW appearance saw him have a brief confrontation with Theory to seemingly cement the fact that they are set for a collision course in the future.

Bobby Lashley dethroning Theory for the United States Championship also made sense as it cleared the way for a Theory vs. Cena match at SummerSlam that didn't require a title. With that said, the current direction is a rematch between Lashley and Theory at SummerSlam in a bout that has been officially announced.

So what does that mean for Cena at SummerSlam? According to a report by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WWE has definitively canceled plans for John Cena at SummerSlam:

"[Bobby] Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. title is already official for the show, so the John Cena vs. Theory match is out and that would almost surely mean no Cena, since he’s not advertised on any television shows. Cena vs. Theory was teased for some point down the line last week," Meltzer said. [H/T ThirstyForNews]

We hope this isn't true because Cena would have been a huge addition to the Nashville show, and it's a big loss not to be able to get him.

#2. Hope is true: Plans for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins is having one of the better runs of his career in 2022. While he has almost always been an important and consistently-featured star, his character development in 2022 has resulted in a great run this year.

SummerSlam has also been a show that has seen Rollins face several crucial opponents, including John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Dolph Ziggler, and Edge. He has almost always delivered at the Biggest Party of the Summer. This year, he could deliver again in a high-stakes match against a rising star in Riddle.

Dave Meltzer noted on WOR that Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is the direction for SummerSlam:

"On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is the plan for SummerSlam." (via Cageside Seats)

We hope this is true because it's a great direction to go in and would be the perfect opening match for a stacked show.

#1. Hope isn't true: Unfortunate update on the WWE-Sasha Banks & Naomi situation

Will Sasha Banks and Naomi be the last women's tag team champions?

The Sasha Banks and Naomi saga has been going on for a while now with various updates. From releases to backstage disputes, it has been an off-screen wrestling drama throughout.

However, it may have taken an unfortunate turn. The latest rumors seem to suggest that internally, both women are gone from the company. A new PWInsider report disclosed that neither Banks nor Naomi are listed on WWE's internal roster:

"While there has been no official indication they have been released, PWInsider.com can confirm that both Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's Internal roster over the last 24 hours."

We hope this isn't true because the two women are crucial stars for the company and it's a big loss for WWE to let them go elsewhere.

#1. Hope is true: WWE's original plans for Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2022

Earlier reports suggested that Cody Rhodes would have been Mr. Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes stated his interest in competing in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, but an attack by Seth Rollins was used to write him off following a legitimate injury that required surgery. In an official statement, it was revealed that Rhodes would be expected to be out for at least nine months, although many have speculated that it was an exaggerated time period to pull off a surprise return.

Either way, many wondered what the plans for Cody would have been if he competed in the MITB ladder match - something he certainly would have been a part of had it not been for his injury. Many believed that he would win the briefcase - an accolade he came close to achieving on multiple occasions in his previous stint.

A report from Ringside News stated that Cody Rhodes was never booked to win the ladder match in the first place. Sportskeeda's Hazel Pagador wrote:

"According to Ringside News, the veteran was never booked to win the match. Reports shared that even if he was scheduled to win, nobody was informed beforehand by Vince McMahon. They added that the former Chairman had a lot of ideas in mind but never mentioned that Rhodes would be the eventual victor."

We hope this is true because as marvelous as Cody Rhodes is, it would be far more special to see an organic world title win in a big moment and on a big stage over a sneak cash-in. It simply wouldn't have suited his character well.

