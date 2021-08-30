4 wrestling rumors we hope are true & 3 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon giving top RAW star a big character change, Roman Reigns behind another major heel turn in WWE?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're nine days removed from SummerSlam 2021 and things are getting exciting in the world of WWE.

AEW has continued to deliver as well, and overall, it's a great time to be a wrestling fan. This week's edition focuses on backstage news behind major heel turns, WWE contracts expiring, details on Brock Lesnar's return and so much more!

#4. Hope is true: Vince McMahon wants to turn a WWE RAW star into a monster heel

Vince McMahon may not directly oversee WWE creative, but he makes the final decisions

Character changes are a part of WWE and wrestling in general. While heel turns normally take place when a babyface starts losing popularity, some happen by surprise, even when superstars have momentum as a face.

And in the past decades, there have been failed heel turns as well as several successful ones. The one that the company is reportedly planning could be the latter.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon wants to give Keith Lee a new character. Wrestlingnews.co reported that he is pushing for Lee to turn into a monster heel. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Vatsal Rathod wrote:

"Dave Meltzer reported that WWE wants to change Keith Lee's style and give him a new character on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WrestlingNews.co is now noting that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has considered turning Keith Lee into a monster heel, despite getting a babyface reaction from the crowd during his dark matches."

Thank you Dallas. Instant goosebumps. Keep that up and no one will have a choice but to listen.#Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/bCv81ChGbw — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 20, 2021

We hope this is true because it could lead to Keith Lee's best character work yet on the main roster. He was off television for close to half a year. Holding on for a long time, Lee revealed that he had suffered severely from post-COVID-19 effects.

"Some people may have experienced this thing where there's an inflammation in the heart or in the lungs, for me it was the heart and that led to very scary times. I was basically forbidden from training or any activity outside of a light walk, so there was a fear that doing more than that, that there was a chance that I could just up and pass away," said Keith Lee.

The first recording of this went over 13 minutes.....so I said and detailed far less, but I said enough.https://t.co/AtvGzJF7FX — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 12, 2021

Keith Lee has undoubtedly been getting great reactions from the fans, but this kind of a sudden heel turn could be exactly what he needs to take it to the next level.

