4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true & 3 we hope aren't: WWE to give recent Roman Reigns opponent a "serious push", Rejected plans for AEW star to beat Brock Lesnar revealed

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're approaching the final two months of 2021, and fans attending wrestling shows seems to be commonplace again. A lot is going on right now in the world of wrestling.

This week's edition includes backstage news about the rumored Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair confrontation, plans for the WrestleMania 38 main event, alternate WrestleMania plans for 2020, a record that's set to be broken, and so much more. Let's begin:

#4. Hope is true: WWE backstage officials considering a "serious push" for recent Roman Reigns opponent

On the September 24th episode of SmackDown, Montez Ford took a shot at Roman Reigns, prompting The Tribal Chief to demand a match against The Street Profits member later that night.

Ford was never going to topple Reigns, but he put on a great fight before eventually losing to the Universal Champion. It seems as though that was WWE's tease of what Montez Ford could be as a singles star.

Despite The Street Profits' success in 2020 and their importance to the tag team division, there seem to be no plans for the company to keep them together in the long run. According to a report from Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, WWE is considering a serious push for Ford as a singles star.

PWInsider reported around the time of the Draft that the company had considered splitting The Street Profits to different brands. However, both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were drafted to RAW, while WWE chose to split Mace and T-Bar instead. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kartik Arry wrote:

"As per GiveMeSport, the objective behind potentially breaking up the popular duo was for Ford to receive a serious singles push. The report also noted that the 'door is still open' for him to break out as a solo star on the same brand as Dawkins."

We hope this is true because there aren't many teams that Vince McMahon's promotion keeps around for years, and Ford deserves an opportunity at being a big singles star. The New Day's tenure has been unparalleled, and there's a reason why they've never had any betrayals within the faction.

As for The Street Profits, it was always a matter of when and not if they split up. WWE always looks for singles stars without prioritizing tag teams and the possible tenure they can have.

It will be interesting to see how the promotion eventually splits Ford and Dawkins.

