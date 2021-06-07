4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: WWE Superstars unhappy with Vince McMahon's decision, Brock Lesnar's return storyline revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. The biggest story of the past week was undoubtedly the set of WWE releases, of which Aleister Black and Braun Strowman were the two biggest names. Names like Lana and Ruby Riott getting released took some fans by surprise as well.

The message it sends is that nobody is too big to be released by WWE minus a few stars. They've done enough in the last decade to ensure that the company name is bigger than any superstar performing on a full-time basis.

This week's rumors cover the releases and the backstage reason behind them, Hell in a Cell plans for Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar's return, and some more backstage notes:

#4. Hope is true: WWE Superstars not happy with Vince McMahon's decision

Vince McMahon continues to make bold decisions

WWE is looking to get back to how things were, with a live tour set to be scheduled from mid-July. With live crowds returning, perhaps the most crucial aspect of WWE TV will be put back in place.

According to PWInsider, a new Vince McMahon edict is that talent needs to take part in drills and matches to sharpen their in-ring work:

“PWInsider.com is told that the workouts could begin as early as next week with talents taking part in drills and perhaps even matches in order to make sure their ring work is sharper. This is believed to be a Vince McMahon edict. The workouts would take place on days talents aren’t booked for TV tapings,” wrote Mike Johnson.

While the request is normal, there's a problem. Not every superstar lives in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. The fact that it's mandatory hasn't gone down well with a lot of WWE Superstars, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Vatsal Rathod wrote:

Now, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some stars on the roster are not happy with Vince McMahon's instructions to do extra training in the Performance Center. It was noted that while the superstars living in Orlando don't have any issue with this as they are closer to the Performance Center, it's inconvenient for those living outside as it disrupts their routines.

We hope this is true because superstars outside of Orlando have every right to be unhappy. It's going to take a lot of logistical inconvenience for those who have to go out of their way to take part in the training.

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das