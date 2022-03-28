4 WWE couples who will be appearing at WrestleMania 38

Several real-life couples have previously appeared together at WrestleMania. John Cena, for example, teamed up with his then-girlfriend Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz and his wife, Maryse, at WrestleMania 33. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have also teamed together to face Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34.

Although no couple will be teaming up at this year's Show of Shows, a few will be on the WrestleMania 38 main card. While some of these superstars will be competing for championships, others will have other duties, including color commentating.

Here are four WWE couples who will be on the WrestleMania 38 card.

#4. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford first met at the Performance Center in 2015. They fell in love and dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in 2018.

Both Belair and Ford will be competing at WrestleMania 38. Over the past few weeks, the former Smackdown Women's Champion has been feuding with the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Next Saturday, Big Time Becks will put her title on the line against The EST of WWE on the first night of WrestleMania 38.

The following night, Belair's husband will team up with his Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins to face RK-Bro and Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Bianca Belair had previously competed only once at WrestleMania when she defeated Sasha Banks last year to capture the SmackDown Women's Title. Meanwhile, Ford also wrestled only once on The Show of Shows two years ago when The Street Profits successfully defended their RAW Tag Team Championship against Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

#3. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Like Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, Jimmy Uso and Naomi first met in WWE. After dating for nearly a year, they married in 2014.

Jimmy and his twin brother, Jey, are currently holding the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Next Saturday, they will defend their titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs on the first night of WWE WrestleMania 38.

Naomi will also be in action at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year when she teams up with Sasha Banks to fight for the Women's Tag Team Titles. The two will face Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Carmella & Queen Zelina in a Fatal Four-way Tag Team Match for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the second night of WrestleMania 38.

Jimmy Uso has been on WrestleMania's main card on three occasions before. He scored a single victory and suffered two defeats. Meanwhile, his wife has competed in four matches on The Showcase of the Immortals. Like her husband, Naomi lost all her bouts except one.

#2. Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella and Corey Graves

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella and Corey Graves

Corey Graves and Carmella started dating in 2019. The couple dated for nearly two years before announcing their engagement last October. They have also recently starred in their own reality show, Corey & Carmella.

Both Graves and Carmella will be present at WWE WrestleMania 38. The Women's Tag Team Champion will team up with her partner Queen Zelina to defend their titles against Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Sasha Banks & Naomi. Meanwhile, her fiancé will perform his duties as a color commentator.

Carmella has been on WrestleMania's main card three times before. She lost two matches and scored one victory. Meanwhile, her husband has never competed on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, he has been a color commentator at several WrestleMania events over the past few years.

#1. WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins kicked off their romantic relationship in 2019. Later that same year, they announced their engagement. Six months after welcoming their first child, Roux, in December 2020, the RAW Women's Champion and the former WWE Champion tied the knot.

The 35-year-old will now defend her RAW Women's Title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, her husband is almost confirmed to be on the show. Rollins will reportedly face the returning Cody Rhodes.

As part of the storyline, Rollins will now have a meeting with Vince McMahon, during which they will probably discuss the former Universal Champion's WrestleMania plans. During the latest WWE Road to WrestleMania Live Event in Toronto, Canada, Rollins stated that he would surely get his WrestleMania moment.

"I'm about to go catch a jet because I've been summoned to WWE Headquarters by the one and only, Mr. Vince McMahon. Now let me tell you this, I don't know what Vinny Mac wants, but one way or another, I'm gonna get what I want. I'm gonna get what I deserve, at that is my moment at WrestleMania," he said.

Rollins had previously competed in ten matches at WWE WrestleMania. He won six and lost four. His wife, however, has only competed in four bouts on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She has a record of two victories and two defeats.

