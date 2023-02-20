The WWE Universe is preparing for what appears to be one of the most historic editions of WrestleMania ever. Despite the card being far from complete, the excitement is building and fans are looking forward to the Show of Shows taking over Hollywood for a two-night extravaganza.

Current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and the rest of the roster are preparing for the big event. The world is anxiously awaiting further announcements about possible legendary names coming back at some point on the 'Road to WrestleMania.'

While there is plenty of elite talent on the roster, fans have grown accustomed to seeing legends make surprise appearances at this time of the year. That brings us to this list.

Today, we take a look at four major names who could return between now and WrestleMania. Here is our list of four WWE Legends who could return on the Road to WrestleMania.

#4 - Who's next for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg?

Goldberg would attract many nostalgic fans!

Goldberg is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable and popular superstars of all time. His iconic entrance was something that would have fans chanting his name in unison as he made his way to the ring in intimidating fashion.

Goldberg's last match was at the 2022 Elimination Chamber event, where he lost to Roman Reigns in the opening match of the night. Prior to that, Goldberg had made a number of impromptu returns, primarily to headline major events.

Even if he doesn't compete at WrestleMania, Goldberg could provide a huge boost for the company as we inch closer to Mania weekend. Goldberg's name alone would draw a lot of interest on this Road to WrestleMania and that is why we are starting this list off with the former two-time Universal Champion.

#3 - Batista would excite the WWE Universe if he returns!

Batista has had a great career in Hollywood since leaving WWE.

The 2000 WWE signing class was probably one of the best all around. Batista began his pro wrestling career in 2000, along with Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Trish Stratus, just to name a few.

In the early 2000s, Batista aligned himself with legends Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair. The group was known as Evolution and this faction would prove to be the catalyst for his wrestling career. Batista served as the muscle of the stable, and they would go on to become one of the most successful groups in WWE history.

Batista has spent the past few years focusing on his acting career. He has starred in multiple hit films such as Riddick, Dune, and The Guardians of the Galaxy series. Ironically, this year's WrestleMania heads back to Hollywood. The last time WrestleMania took over Hollywood...Batista won the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

#2 - Does John Cena have one more WrestleMania moment left in him?

John Cena is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time.

Much like Batista, John Cena has also enjoyed a successful acting career since his full-time WWE days. With that said, Cena has seemingly always had an open door to return to the company at any time, and at only 45 years young, Cena could still make a full-time return if he ever wanted to.

John Cena is not only one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time, but he has always been a fantastic brand ambassador for WWE as well. His charitable work with organizations such as Make-A-Wish is one of the reasons why John has always been held in such high regard. The 16-time Champion has changed many lives throughout his storied career and continues to do so.

The options for a John Cena return are limitless. Cena could simply return during an episode of RAW to hype WrestleMania, or he could even serve as the official host of WrestleMania. Another option would be to let Cena get back in the ring and give the fans another Cenation WrestleMania moment.

#1 - It's time for The Rock to come back and electrify the WWE Universe!

Do you smell what The Rock is cookin'?

No one has reached the level of mainstream success that The Rock has since leaving wrestling. The Rock is without question the biggest box office attraction in the world and has put a ton of outside eyes on the product.

The Rock has come a long way since the early days of "Rocky Maivia," or even the rebellious era of The Nation of Domination. "The Great One" went on to become a 10-time WWE Champion and one of the most popular wrestlers in the history of the industry. Needless to say, The Rock has been, and will always be, a significant draw for the company.

The Rock recently kicked off his inaugural year as the owner of the XFL, which was the original brainchild of Vince McMahon. This is just another connection that The Rock still has with WWE, and with the rumors of a dream match against Roman Reigns, there is no better platform than WrestleMania and no better location than Hollywood for The Rock to show The Tribal Chief who the "Head of the Table" really is.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : Which WWE Legend do you want to see return on the Road to WrestleMania? John Cena The Rock 0 votes